Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore has been named the No. 1 College Football recruit by SI All- American.

Moore, who is coming off of a state champion season with Detroit's Martin Luther King High School, had the opportunity to showcase his talent this offseason after an already impressive junior year.

After throwing for 3,047 yards for 40 touchdowns against only three interceptions, coaches, recruits and fans wanted to see what the upcoming senior had planned for his final season. In June, Moore turned heads at the Elite 11 en route to earning MVP honors from the SI-All American staff.

At the time, Moore was not committed to the Ducks but the staff was making a strong push, and recent recruits began to commit to the Ducks' 2023 class.

As top quarterbacks this cycle began to make their choices, the Ducks were looking for their quarterback of the future after missing out on some promising talents like Jaden Rashada and Nico Iamaleava.

On July 8, Moore made it public that he would choose Oregon over Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan among others.

“I just knew Oregon was the best fit for me,” Moore said during his love commitment. “The staff they have now, their stories as to why they’re coaching football, it was something to understand and something that stood out to me.”

Tyrone Spencer, Moore’s head coach at King, thinks that his talent level is due to his drive and commitment to keep competing through adversity.

“It doesn’t even matter who the receivers are. He’s just putting that ball where it needs to be; his accuracy and ball placement is phenomenal,” Spencer told SI's John Garcia Jr. in a recent interview.

“At the Elite 11, I saw him do things I never saw,” Spencer said. “We don’t just throw fade balls all the time, we run the short and intermediate game. … So the knock on him was his deep throwing. And then I’m looking at him throwing the ball down field like, ‘Oh my God!' ”

The now No. 1 recruit for SI-All American enters his senior year at 6’3", 210 pounds, and looks to make it back-to-back state titles as he wraps up an already stellar high school career.

Oregon coaches are looking forward to seeing what Moore can do in his last year, especially offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who enters his first season calling plays for the green and yellow.

The Ducks already boast an impressive quarterback room and will look forward to adding the No.1 recruit for the 2023 season. Assuming Bo Nix only plays one season at Oregon, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield figure to be Moore's main competition upon arrival.

SI-All American ranked Thompson as the fourth-best quarterback in 2021 and Butterfield as one of the top 2020 quarterbacks in the country.

With only limited snaps to evaluate, fans are excited to see what comes of this off-season for the quarterbacks.

Following a strong showing in the spring game from Nix, we're already seeing a competitive position battle between the three quarterbacks unfold this season before the season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on September 3.

