Oregon Ducks tight end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Matavao signed with the Ducks as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He earned recognition as an Adidas All-American and was ranked the No. 5 tight end nationally on the 247Sports composite.

He's the latest Oregon player to enter the portal, following names like Jackson LaDuke and Sean Dollars, who have both announced their commitments to Nevada, following former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson.

Oregon Ducks tight end Moliki Matavao goes through drills in spring practice. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

During his two seasons at Oregon Matavao caught 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. One of his top plays was a touchdown catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road in Columbus in September 2021, which would extend Oregon's lead to 35-21 and prove to be the difference in a close game.

In 2022 the Ducks had a crowded and productive tight end room that also featured fellow 2021 signee Terrance Ferguson, Cam McCormick and Patrick Herbert. Ferguson and Herbert are both expected back with the Ducks in 2023 and the team also holds a verbal commitment from 2023 athlete Kenyon Sadiq, who projects to play tight end once enrolling.

