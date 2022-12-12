Skip to main content

Oregon Tight End Moliki Matavao Enters Transfer Portal, Per Report

Matavao signed with the Ducks as one of the top tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon Ducks tight end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Matavao signed with the Ducks as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He earned recognition as an Adidas All-American and was ranked the No. 5 tight end nationally on the 247Sports composite. 

READ MORE: Trio of Oregon coaches expected in Mississippi to see Dante Dowdell

He's the latest Oregon player to enter the portal, following names like Jackson LaDuke and Sean Dollars, who have both announced their commitments to Nevada, following former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson.

Oregon Ducks tight end Moliki Matavao goes through drills in spring practice.

Oregon Ducks tight end Moliki Matavao goes through drills in spring practice.

During his two seasons at Oregon Matavao caught 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. One of his top plays was a touchdown catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road in Columbus in September 2021, which would extend Oregon's lead to 35-21 and prove to be the difference in a close game.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dan Lanning Washington
Recruiting

PREDICTION: Oregon to Land Key 2023 Recruit

The Ducks are full steam ahead trying to add pieces before the early signing period.

Ducks Digest
Dante Dowdell Washington Visit Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Trio of Oregon Coaches Expected to Visit Dante Dowdell

The latest with Oregon's 2023 running back pledge here.

Ducks Digest
Traeshon Holden Alabama
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Traeshon Holden Commits to Oregon

The Ducks hit the transfer portal for a big-time offensive weapon.

Ducks Digest

In 2022 the Ducks had a crowded and productive tight end room that also featured fellow 2021 signee Terrance Ferguson, Cam McCormick and Patrick Herbert. Ferguson and Herbert are both expected back with the Ducks in 2023 and the team also holds a verbal commitment from 2023 athlete Kenyon Sadiq, who projects to play tight end once enrolling.

PREDICTION: Oregon to land key 2023 recruit

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

Dan Lanning Washington
Recruiting

PREDICTION: Oregon to Land Key 2023 Recruit

By Max Torres
Dante Dowdell Washington Visit Cropped
Recruiting

Trio of Oregon Coaches Expected to Visit Dante Dowdell

By Max Torres
Traeshon Holden Alabama
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Traeshon Holden Commits to Oregon

By Josh Parker
Jestin Jacobs Iowa
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Jestin Jacobs Commits to Oregon

By Josh Parker
Jeremiah Byers
Recruiting

Oregon Offers Former UTEP OL Jeremiah Byers

By Max Torres
Oregon Duck Mascot Georgia Game
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List: Dec. 10, 2022

By Max Torres
Solomon Davis
Recruiting

Oregon Official Visit on Deck for Solomon Davis

By Max Torres
Deion Sanders Colorado
Football

Coaching Carousel: Tracking the Latest Hires

By Graham Metzker