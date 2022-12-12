The Oregon Ducks landed two new commitments over the weekend, adding former Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden and former Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs to their 2023 recruiting class following trips to Eugene.

As the team continues to build momentum in the transfer portal, the staff hasn't forgotten about some of its top targets at the high school level.

Today, I'm predicting the Oregon Ducks will land a commitment from 2023 Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak athlete Solomon Davis.

Here's why.

Chart Oak ATH Solomon Davis during a photoshoot on an unofficial visit to Oregon in late November. Solomon Davis/Oregon Athletics

Torres' Take

Davis has taken two trips to Oregon in the span of less than a month, taking his official visit to Eugene over the weekend. If that doesn't show that there's significant interest, I'm not sure what more you need to see.

Further strengthening the Oregon pick for me is that he de-committed from Arizona the day after hosting Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and Demetrice Martin for an in-home visit. The timing is certainly lining up in favor of the Ducks.

I spoke with Davis before his trip and it looks like Notre Dame might end up getting him on campus for a final official visit this upcoming weekend, but I think Oregon is in the driver's seat here.

The Ducks have a serious need at cornerback with Christian Gonzalez headed to the NFL. I'm not sure Davis I'm ready to say Davis would start as a true freshman in Eugene, but you need to add as many cornerbacks as you can to shore up your depth and give yourself the best chance to be competitive.

I believe that Davis will end up an Oregon Duck when he announces his college commitment and signs his national letter of intent of Dec. 21.

