Trio of Oregon Coaches Expected in Mississippi to Visit Dante Dowdell

It's not over until the pen meets the paper. You know this if you've followed college football recruiting.

As we sit here just nine days from the early signing period, Oregon and schools across the country are working to hold on to verbal commits in the 2023 class.. One such recruit that's been in the news lately is Ducks running back pledge Dante Dowdell, who's received heavy interest from Ole Miss.

The Rebels are making a late push to flip Dowdell from the Ducks, who recently said his interest was 55-45 Oregon vs. Ole Miss in an interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

So what should we make of this quote and Ole Miss' efforts to flip Dowdell?

Torres' Take

Dan Lanning, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and new offensive coordinator Will Stein are expected in Mississippi for an in-home visit with Dowdell, a source close to the recruitment confirmed to Ducks Digest this morning, a development first reported by Wiltfong on Sunday.

The push from the Rebels was fully expected by both the Oregon staff and Dowdell's camp. That said, the highly-touted running back has been committed since May and still remains locked in.

Running back Dante Dowdell during a visit to Eugene for the Washington game in November. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Following Monday's visit Dowdell is expected to spend additional time with Locklyn on Tuesday before traveling to Dallas on Wednesday.

While in Dallas he'll prepare to playin the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 17. After that he'll remain in the Lone Star State through the 21st, when he'll sign his national letter of intent.

I'm told that Dowdell remains locked in with the Ducks and that the plan is for him to sign with Oregon during the early signing period and enroll early at the University of Oregon in January.

The Ducks are still making a late push for Jayden Limar, a four-star running back from Washington committed to Notre Dame. Over the weekend the Irish lost a commitment from Dylan Edwards, an all-purpose running back/athlete that flipped his pledge to the Colorado Buffaloes after the hire of Deion Sanders.

