Oregon's top 10 Offensive Targets in 2022

The Ducks should prioritize receivers and linemen on the offensive side this cycle.

I’ll start by addressing the clear omissions from this list. Among the Ducks' top ten targets on the offense of side will not be a quarterback, a tight end, or a running back.

The Ducks have already done an impressive job addressing these areas in past recruiting cycles. Furthermore, Oregon has a loaded quarterback room and have already picked up a talented quarterback this cycle in 4-star Tanner Bailey from Gordo, Alabama.

It's a similar situation at tight end, seeing that Oregon added two elite prospects in 2021, with Terrence Ferguson and Moliki Matavao. The staff has already bolstered that group early in this cycle with the addition of 4-star tight end Andre Dollar from Mustang, Oklahoma.

The running back room is pretty full as well. The Ducks may circle back to grab a ball carrier later on, but with limited spots there wasn’t a clear prospect who warranted inclusion. So that leaves us with receivers and linemen.

5-star WR Kevin Coleman (St. Louis, MO)

Coleman is as talented as it gets in the open field and pairs his playmaking with elite hands. As with most recruits this highly rated, he simply doesn’t have many holes in his game.

Coleman seems to be enjoying the recruiting process, and has already teased Oregon fans on Twitter. He’s posted similarly positive sentiments towards Alabama, Florida State, and Texas.

He currently has Oregon in his top 8.

4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan (Anaheim, CA)

McMillan is a long receiver at 6-foot-4, who has honed his elite athleticism being a multi-sport athlete in both basketball and volleyball. Of course, this suggests strong potential to be a “jump ball” threat at the next level, something Oregon is just starting to move towards as the offense begins to feature more players like Devon Williams and Dont’e Thornton.

McMillan is a key target for the Ducks in SoCal, and they appear to be in serious contention.

4-star WR Tobias Merriweather (Camas, WA)

Merriweather is another long receiver and he has been dominant early in his high school career. He led the Greater St. Helens league in both receptions (44) and receiving yards (776) as a sophomore.

Merriweather has the potential to make an immediate impact and the Oregon staff is treating this recruitment with an in-state mentality, as Camas sits just north of the Columbia River.

4-star WR Darrius Clemons (Portland, OR)

Clemons is a big and strong receiver. Are you seeing the pattern here?

He shows an impressive ability to track deep balls down field, while his size and hands make him a useful target even in tight coverage. Clemons holds a very impressive offer list of 35 schools, and is drawing major interest from programs in the SEC, BIG 10, and Pac-12.

The state of Oregon doesn’t produce many prospects of this caliber, which makes it even more crucial for the Ducks to keep him home.

5-star OL Josh Conerly Jr. (Seattle, WA)

Conerly would be another edition to the elite factory of offensive linemen Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are running in Eugene. He is the highest-rated player in the state of Oregon or Washington and this recruitment could turn into a battle between the Ducks and the Huskies due to their proximity.

Both schools made the cut for his top 12 and the next step will be narrowing down a list of official visits.

*WATCH JOSH CONERLY JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

5-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Humble, TX)

Banks is another incredibly talented and physically gifted offensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has an official visit lined up to see Eugene on June 8. Also working in the Ducks’ favor is Banks’ relationship with Oregon commit and fellow Texan Stephon Johnson, who he says he is recruiting to join him in Eugene after the two grew up together.

Banks placed the Ducks in his top eight back in March, and adding him would by itself make Oregon’s recent recruiting efforts in Texas a success.

Read more: Reid's Rundown-Oregon resurrecting Texas Pipeline

*WATCH KELVIN BANKS JR. HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

4-star OT Tyler Booker (Bradenton, FL)

Booker spoke with Ducks Digest earlier this month and shared his thoughts on the Oregon staff, the Ducks’ recent success in the NFL Draft, and what made the program stand out from across the country.

Read more: Oregon's NFL development has Tyler Booker's full attention

He has a visit planned to Eugene for June 14, and could be making a decision as early as “a few weeks into July.” Oregon is among Booker’s final five and he would be the second highest-rated offensive lineman in program history (just .0001 behind Kingsley Suamataia according to the 247Sports Composite).

The Ducks will have to overcome heavy-hitting SEC contenders in his recruitment, namely in the Florida Gators as well as the Georgia Bulldogs, as Kirby Smart has established a strong relationship with the Ascenders' program down in Bradenton.

4-star OT Dayne Shor (Alpharetta, GA)

Shor is another key Ducks target from the South. Oregon made the cut for Shor’s top ten in April and he has a visit lined up to see Eugene on June 4. This is another instance where the Ducks are in contention and hoping for an impactful visit to sway things in their favor.

*WATCH DAYNE SHOR HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

4-star OT Cameron Williams (Duncanville, TX)

Williams is the other major offensive line target from the Lone Star State to go along with Banks. At 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, Williams has the size to be a dominant force in the trenches with some more polish at the next level.

He will be on campus on June 4 to see Eugene in person and is eyeing a decision set for July 1 after he visits his other finalists.

Read more: Cameron Williams Nearing Decision

3-Star OT Eston Harris Jr (Opelika, AL)

Harris is the lone 3-star on this list but don’t let that fool you. His tape shows impressive athleticism and change of direction for his size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds).

This is an instance where it’s best to trust Cristobal’s eye. Every class needs a mix of immediate contributors and developmental guys. Harris fits the latter description, but still has a great chance to be an impactful guy down the road.

He will be on campus June 18 and you have to wonder if Harris could be eager to lock in his spot with the Ducks.

*WATCH ESTON HARRIS JR. HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Other Names to watch: 4-star WR C.J. Williams, 4-star WR Chris Marshall, 4-star WR Andre Greene Jr, 3-star WR Randy Masters, 4-star OL Malik Agbo, 4-star OL Ernest Greene III, 4-star OL George Fitzpatrick, 4-star RB Raleek Brown

