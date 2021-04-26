Oregon Target Cameron Williams Nearing Decision

Oregon has made a huge effort in Texas during the 2022 cycle.

Over the weekend, Ducks Digest caught up with 4-star offensive tackle Cameron Williams (Duncanville, Texas) to get the latest in his recruitment.

At 6’7", 360 pounds, Williams is viewed as having one of the highest upsides of any offensive lineman in the country. Oregon offered him back in January of 2020.

Williams recently tweeted out his plans to announce his commitment on July 1.

Leading up to his decision, Williams has been hearing the most from Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech, Kansas, and Ohio State. Of that group, he already has plans to visit Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech in the month of June.

The Oregon staff has helped the Ducks stand out.

“They know what they’re talking about. They like to communicate with their recruits and build a relationship with them,” Williams said.

He's been texting with the Oregon staff almost every day, and talking on the phone about twice a week.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal has taken the lead on Williams' recruitment, as he singled him out as his lead recruiter.

Williams also said that he has communicated with Oregon wide receiver commit Stephon Johnson about the possibility of teaming up in Eugene.

Another major factor in Oregon’s favor is the similarity between the Ducks’ offense and what Williams' team runs at Duncanville.

Williams has prioritized getting to Eugene as soon as possible.

He will be on Oregon's campus for an official visit from June 4 through 6, the first weekend after the NCAA dead period expires. That weekend will be full of talented visitors.

Williams will be among a handful of major Oregon recruits, including Stephon Johnson, Dayne Shor (OL), TJ Dudley (LB), and Sir Mells (DL).

Expect the Ducks to be involved in this recruitment until the very end.

*[WATCH CAMERON WILLIAMS HIGHLIGHTS]*

More from Ducks Digest

[More recruiting]: WATCH-1 on 1 with Oregon TE commit Andre Dollar

[Football]: Mario Cristobal highlights defensive 'counter punch' in spring scrimmage

[Basketball]: Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon commits to Oregon

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Reid Tingley on Twitter: @mf_reid

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest