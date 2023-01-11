Once again, the Ducks 2023 season is getting stronger with yet another return announcement.

Defensive lineman Casey Rogers made it official Tuesday evening that he will return to Oregon next season.

Since transferring to Oregon from Nebraska last offseason, Rogers helped the defensive front drastically. In 13 games he finished with 34 total tackles and one fumble recovery making him No. 11 in tackles for the Ducks.

Rogers was a solid pickup for Dan Lanning and his defensive staff as the Nebraska transfers played a consistent game. In the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, he was able to rack up four tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

There seems to be a common theme with this Oregon defense when it comes to running it back next season. Rogers will return along with fellow linemen Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae, Mase Funa and Keyon Ware-Hudson.

Oregon Ducks DL Casey Rogers vs. Washington Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

READ MORE: Rodrick Pleasant Places Oregon in Top Five Schools, Sets Commitment Date

The defensive line had their moments this past season among a struggling Ducks pass defense. They were they main line of defense that was stout against the run, only allowing 124.8 yards a game, a mark good for No. 30 in the country.

Generating a more consistent pass rush will be one of the keys in Tosh Lupoi's defense next year. With the players that are making their return next season, this could be one of the most improved groups for the whole team if they can get constant pressure in the backfield.

Rogers will be in his second season in green and yellow and will have veteran experience on each side of him. He will also share his veteran leadership to help develop young players who just enrolled like My'Keil Gardner and Tevita Pome'e throughout next season.

Lanning and his staff were able to sign an impressive defensive line group during early signing period. Five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, four-star Johnny Bowens, A'mauri Washinton, Blake Purchase, Terrance Green, Ashton Porter and three-star Jaeden Moore will bolster a very promising group.

READ MORE: Prediction-Oregon Ducks to land highly-coveted transfer portal target

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE