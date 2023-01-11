The Ducks are in the hunt to get one of their top remaining targets in the 2023 class. On Tuesday Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant placed Oregon in his top five schools.

The other schools to make the cut included USC, Cal, UCLA and Boston college.

Pleasant has taken official visits to every school except for USC, which he will see officially this weekend. Along with his top five schools he announced a commitment date of February 1, just a few weeks out.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back is rated a four-star (0.9584 per the 247Sports Composite) cornerback. The same system ranks Pleasant as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and No. 7 recruit out of California,

He recently finished up his last high school game in Orlando, Florida where he took part in the Under Armour All-American Bowl.

Pleasant first received an offer from the Ducks in May 2021. He was recently was able to get out to Eugene in early November for an official visit when the Ducks defeated the Utah Utes.

READ MORE: Prediction-Oregon Poised for Big Transfer Portal Addition

"It's a great place, great program. And they're heading in the right direction," Pleasant told Ducks Digest prior to the trip.

Things have recently picked up with the Ducks at the cornerback position with some new additions. They recently signed four-star Cole Martin and Daylen Austin, who flipped from LSU during the early signing period. They also added three-star Collin Gill along with Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson.

These talented additions could make an impact on Pleasant's decision along with a few players from Oregon making a return. However, in the event that Oregon is able to get one of California's top prospects they will only benefit with more bodies in that position group.

READ MORE: Former Fresno State Safety Evan Williams Commits to Oregon Ducks

As most of us know Oregon had a rude awakening when it came to their pass defense this season. They finished at the bottom of all FBS schools at No. 106.

Dan Lanning has been working this offseason to help turn the pass defense around by adding talent from the transfer portal and the high school ranks. Pleasant is one of those players that can aid Oregon's secondary from an athletic and physical standpoint.

Pleasant's speed shows up on his film with his ability to break on the football while also being able to keep up with anyone down the field. Being a 10.14 100-meter runner has its perks in the game of football and it's something Oregon covets at his position.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE