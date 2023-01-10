It's a family thing.

Oregon landed another big addition from the transfer portal on Tuesday morning when former Fresno State safety Evan Williams announced his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Evan Williams is the younger brother of former Oregon safety Bennett Williams, who led the Ducks in tackles as a senior in 2022 with 72. Evan spent the last four seasons playing for Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Honors in 2021.

That was his best year with the Bulldogs, as he recorded 92 tackles (59 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and snagged three interceptions.

Williams played all four years he was in Fresno, but only appeared in four games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which should result in two remaining years of eligibility once he gets to Oregon.

Williams becomes the eighth commitment for Oregon out of the transfer portal, joining recent additions in linebacker Connor Soelle (Arizona State) and wide receiver Tez Johnson (Troy).

He helps the Ducks add some depth at a position of need in the secondary with his older brother exhausting his eligibility. The safety picture for 2023 gets a bit clearer with some proven production and a likely plug-and-play option, but the coaching staff is still awaiting decisions from juniors Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens IV on their plans for the 2023 season.

Oregon added a pair of safeties from the prep level in 2023 in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout Kodi DeCambra and San Antonio (Tex.) Brennan High School product Tyler Turner, who enrolled early and joined the team for Holiday Bowl practice.

The next big name to monitor out of the transfer portal is former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch, who Dan Lanning recruited heavily while at Georgia.

