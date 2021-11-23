Oregon Loses 2022 Commitment

Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    2022 JUCO OL Percy Lewis Decommits from Oregon Ducks

    The Ducks have lost another 2022 commit.
    Offensive line commit Percy Lewis has de-committed from Oregon. 

    He announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning.

    "After me and my family talked over my recruitment process I want to de-commit from the University of Oregon," Lewis wrote of his decision. "I want to thank all of the coaching staff giving me an opportunity to play football at a amazing school.

    It sounds as if Lewis will have his final decision made in the coming weeks as the early signing period is set to begin on Dec. 15.

    "With that being said I would like to use these last few weeks to continue in prayer and discussing things with my family. I will make my final announcement on signing day. #AGTG."

    Lewis was one of Oregon's earliest commits in the 2022 class back in March. He was the first offensive lineman to join the class.

    This news doesn't come as a big surprise, as he was started to draw interest from other programs after committing including Georgia, TCU and in-state programs Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Lewis took his official visit to Oregon in June.

    Oregon's 2022 recruiting class holds commitments from offensive linemen Kelvin Banks, Michael Wooten, Cameron Williams and Dave Iuli

