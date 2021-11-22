Oregon Opens as Touchdown Favorite vs. Oregon State

What pick should you make for the Oregon/Oregon State game this Saturday?

Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3) @ No. 3 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2)

12:30 PM PST - ESPN

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

Spread: OSU +7 (-118) | ORE -7 (-110)

Moneyline: OSU (+200) | ORE (-300)

Total: 61.5 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-118)

The annual battle of the Oregon schools is right after Thanksgiving this Saturday, with a lot on the line for both teams. As it stands right now, both teams can make it to the Pac-12 Championship game.

Oregon punches its ticket with a victory over the Beavers, and Oregon State gets in with a win, and a Washington win over Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday night. Oregon State won last years’ matchup in a high-scoring thriller against the Ducks, and Oregon will be looking for revenge this time around.

The Ducks are coming off a disappointing performance vs. Utah last week where they got blown out 38-7, and just like that their playoff hopes are gone. How will the Ducks respond with a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl still at stake? Meanwhile, the Beavers are confident coming off of a big win against Arizona State to get their seventh win of the season last week.

In a rivalry game like this one, anything can happen, and I'm concerned about how Oregon will respond to the worst loss of the Mario Cristobal era, especially last with injuries stacking up. The Beavers smell blood in the water and will give Oregon their best shot this weekend with a potential Pac-12 North title at stake. I think that a touchdown is too much to give in this one so I’ll take the Beavers plus the points.

Nick’s Pick (5-4-1): Oregon State +7 (-118)

