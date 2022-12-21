It's spatula season across the world of college football recruiting and Oregon just pulled off another big one.

2023 Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar has flipped his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his decision on social media.

Limar committed to Notre Dame in May from a top four that also included Arizona, Michigan and Oregon. The Ducks stayed in the picture and contact really picked up in the last month, with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn attending his state title game in Washington.

READ MORE: Oregon flips five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame

That was followed by an in-home visit from Locklyn in Lake Stevens last week and the coaching staff brought him out to Eugene for a visit over the weekend, which was the perfect chance to seal the deal.

Limar's commitment is some positive news the Ducks needed after All-American quarterback Dante Moore flipped his commitment to UCLA on Monday.

Rated a four-star (0.9081) prospect by the 247Sports composite, the same system ranks Limar the No. 276 recruit nationally, the No. 17 running back and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington for the class of 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound ballcarrier becomes the second running back in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class, joining U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection Dante Dowdell out of Mississippi. He adds a new dynamic to an Oregon running back room that is projected to return Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James from the 2022 season after Sean Dollars and Byron Cardwell entered the transfer portal.

Limar rushed for over 2,000 yards and 36 touchdowns his senior season and averaged 9.1 yards per carry. His commitment is a great pairing with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dowdell, as he can serve as a change-of-pace option for Oregon's offense under new coordinator Will Stein.

Other big names to monitor on the recruiting trail for the Ducks include defensive lineman Ashton Porter and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelus who were both on campus in Eugene for visits this month.

READ MORE: Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon

