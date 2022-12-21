Oregon is continuing to prove themselves in the early signing period. If adding two-five stars and flopping two four-star flip commitments on day one wasn’t enough to get you excited, the Ducks just added another huge name.

Former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

Ranked as the No. 18 overall transfer portal player by 247Sports, Cornelius quickly became a hot name in the portal after spending the last three seasons with the Rams.

Cornelius is listed at 6'4", 315 pounds and mainly plays right tackle. What makes him most impressive is how he came out of high school unranked in 2020 but quickly proved to others that he can play big-time football with his size and physical ability. He earned First Team All-CAA Football honors while starting all 11 games last season.

Once he hit the transfer portal in at the end of November offers began to pour in for Cornelius. A day after announcing his entry Dan Lanning made the move to offer the interior lineman, making it his 17th offer in one day.

After taking visits to Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee and Nebraska, Cornelius narrowed his list to those four schools. He joins a great group from the 2023 recruiting class that already features six offensive linemen.

The current offensive line haul consists of Iapani Laloulu (Honolulu, HI), Geroge Silva (Fullerton CA), Lipe Moala (Santa Ana, CA), Gernorris Wilson (Lakeland, FL) Bryce Boulton (Palm Desert, CA) and Texas transfer Junior Angilau (Salt Lake City, UT).

With his experience and size, Cornelius should make for a great fit into Will Stein's new offense next season, especially with the departure of multiple veterans like T.J. Bass and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

