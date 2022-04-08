The Ducks suffer their fifth loss via the portal this offseason.

Oregon junior forward Chanaya Pinto has entered the transfer portal, she announced Thursday night.

"Because of Kelly Graves and the coaches at Oregon, I grew a lot as a person and player this season," Pinto wrote in her farewell note.

Pinto arrived in Eugene prior to the 2021-22 season, transferring from Northwest Florida State College, where she won a national championship. She spent two seasons at the junior college before heading to Oregon.

The Ducks have incoming guard Brenan Rigsby coming over to Eugene from Northwest Florida State College, also home to former Duck Chris Duarte.

In her lone season as a Duck, Pinto averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games. She was a defensive ace, often picking up the best players on opposing teams. She was a key part of the Ducks' rotation early in the season, playing nearly 20 minutes per game in the non-conference schedule.

But once Pac-12 play began, her role decreased. In her limited minutes, though, she was an effective player on both ends of the floor.

Pinto becomes the fifth player to enter the portal joining Maddie Scherr, Kylee Watson, Sydney Parrish and Taylor Bigby. Nyara Sabally also entered the WNBA Draft, and Shannon Dufficy graduated, leaving the Ducks with six returners from last year's roster.

The Ducks made their first addition via the transfer portal this week, picking up Arizona State veteran Taya Hanson on Tuesday.

