Oregon Center Franck Kepnang Enters Transfer Portal
Oregon sophomore center Franck Kepnang has entered the transfer portal. He confirmed the move in an Instagram post.
He penned a goodbye to Ducks fans in his post.
"The energy that you bring every night is a force to be reckoned with," Kepnang wrote. "I remember the goosebumps I've felt on game day. The energy and support was amazing. It was you that gave life to 'Franck the tank.' It was you that had the beautiful Matthew [Knight] Arena rocking every game while singing 'Shout.' Your support was always there and for all those reasons I thank you!"
Franck Kepnang
The Yaoundé, Cameroon native was a vital piece for Oregon the past two seasons after arriving to Eugene in 2020, following his reclassification from the 2021 class. He made his debut on Jan. 9, 2021, and proved his value early. In his limited minutes, he provided a jolt of energy on both ends of the floor, earning him the aforementioned "Franck the Tank" moniker from fans.
In his freshman season, Kepnang appeared in 17 games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 blocks in just 8.6 minutes per game. He made an impressive 19 of his 28 field goal attempts. Kepnang tied a career-high with eight points in the Ducks' Sweet 16 loss to USC.
Kepnang's role increased dramatically in year two, appearing in 35 games and starting five. He was the first man off the bench and improved in nearly every statistical category. He posted 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.
With the departure of Kepnang and Isaac Johnson, the Ducks are left with N'Faly Dante, Nathan Bittle, and Kel'el Ware in their frontcourt next season. Dana Altman has made a living refilling his roster with gems from the transfer portal, often with great success, but Kepnang's relentless energy and shot-blocking prowess will be difficult to replace.
