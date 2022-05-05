Oregon got the last visit for the veteran combo guard prior to his commitment.

South Carolina transfer guard Jermaine Couisnard has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media.

Couisnard chose Oregon over schools like Gonzaga, Ohio State, Houston, and Maryland. He reunites with his former assistant coach Chuck Martin, who joins Dana Altman's staff after five years at South Carolina.

Couisnard, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, recently returned from a visit to Eugene. He also took trips to Ohio State and Maryland, but the East Chicago, Ind. native decided to take his talents out west.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Couisnard spent his first four years at South Carolina, committing to the Gamecocks back in 2018 as a 3-star prospect from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. After redshirting his freshman year, he put together three solid seasons in Columbia, averaging career marks of 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 73 games.

Jermaine Couisnard © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard controls the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers.

He finished in the top three on the team in scoring in each of the past three seasons, including a team-high 12.0 points per game in 2021-22. Couisnard also put up a team-high 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals last year.

His South Carolina career was highlighted by a 33-point outburst in a win over LSU last season, as well as a game-winning buzzer beater to knock off 10th-ranked Kentucky in 2019-20.

Altman adds Couisnard to his growing collection of incoming transfers, which includes Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy and JUCO standouts Brennan Rigsby and Tyrone Williams. This haul of new talent will have to replace plenty of production from last season, as De'Vion Harmon and Franck Kepnang opted to transfer while Jacob Young exhausted his eligibility, and Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier are in the NBA draft for the moment.

The backcourt will be brand new for the Ducks, with 5-star signee Dior Johnson the headliner, alongside Couisnard, Barthelemy, Rigsby and Williams.

