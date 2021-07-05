Ducks WR Target Isaiah Sategna Set to Announce Commitment

The Ducks are battling the Trojans for one of the fastest wideouts in the country.

The recruiting dominos could be starting to fall for the Ducks.

Just a day after Kelvin Banks announced his pledge to Oregon, 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna set a commitment date for this weekend.

Sategna, who is originally from Texas, was in Eugene earlier this summer for his official visit to Oregon and the staff left a strong impression. He spent ample time with Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon, one of the best developers of wide receivers in college football.

"He was telling us about all the players he’s coached before — just so many big names,” Sategna told Ducks Digest. “It’s pretty cool that he’s recruiting me and that he’s coached all these great players."

He also has a strong relationship with Head Coach Mario Cristobal, and the way he cares for his players was evident to the 4-star wideout during his official visit.

There are a lot of factors at play here, including a strong wide receivers coach who can develop his self-described raw talent, as well as a top-tier track program for the speedster to continue his sprinting career.

The Ducks have two wideouts in the fold, both from Texas, in Stephon Johnson (DeSoto) and Nicholas Anderson (Katy), one of the newest additions to the surging 2022 recruiting class.

Sategna broke down his two finalists with Ducks Digest shortly after trimming his list of suitors upon returning from his trip to Los Angeles for his USC official.

