CB Jahlil Florence Places Oregon in Top Schools

The speedy 4-star defensive back from San Diego is down to three schools.

Cornerback Jahlil Florence has included Oregon in his top three schools. He also included Washington and Michigan in his list.

The 6-foot-1 corner announced his list on Twitter.

Florence took an official visit to Michigan in June and canceled an official visit to Syracuse.

Florence attends Lincoln High School in San Diego and holds 16 offers, including from San Diego State, Arizona, Oregon State, and Washington State. He took an unofficial visit to San Diego State early in June.

He is a three-sport athlete at Lincoln, where he also plays track and field and is a starter on the basketball team.

Florence enjoyed his visit to Ann Arbor, where he got to have lunch with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Ducks are fighting to land Florence as well, and they appear to be in good communication with him, sending hand-written letters to the young corner.

The Ducks do not have any cornerback commits in the 2022 class, but they do have two safeties in Landon Hullaby and Trejon Williams. They already some recruiting momentum in the San Diego area for this class, landing standout St. Augustine defensive lineman Gracen Halton.

