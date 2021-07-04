Cyrus Moss Set for Return Trip to Eugene

Moss was on campus in June for his official visit and loved his time in Eugene with the Oregon staff.

All-American defensive end Cyrus Moss will be back in Eugene this month. He announced his plans to attend Oregon's annual Saturday Night Live camp on Sunday.

This is significant seeing that Moss has Oregon in his top schools, along with Arizona State, Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame. Furthermore, the current recruiting dead period prevents on-campus visits, and lasts almost all of July.

This shows Moss is prioritizing getting back to Eugene. He was in town for his Oregon official visit earlier this summer and loved the trip--especially when the staff took him out on the local trails for a Jeep ride.

Crus Moss Oregon Official Visit One of Oregon's top targets was in Eugene earlier this summer. 5 Gallery 5 Images

He really connected with Mario Cristobal and had plenty of praise for Oregon's head man as well as the program.

"He was a great guy and had great passion. He truly just cares for the guys and I could just see it. Not just in what he was telling me--he was a genuine guy that cared for his players and his coaches."

"His focus is on winning and getting to the national championship, but they’re trying to do it the right way. He has a great vision in that."

On his trip to Oregon he got to meet Kayvon Thibodeaux, a projected NFL first-rounder who the staff views him replacing at Oregon once Thibodeaux goes to the league. This part of the pitch sticks out to Moss, who said he could see the staff's vision.

During the month of June Moss also took an official visit to Notre Dame, on top of an unofficial visit to Alabama. He told Ducks Digest he plans to take his official visits to Clemson and Florida in the fall during his senior season.

Oregon has been working to establish its presence in Nevada, a state that is starting to consistently produce top talent, landing a commitment from 2022 defensive lineman Sir Mells. Mario Cristobal and his staff also brought in Mells' former teammate, tight end Moliki Matavao, in the 2021 class.

Moss told Ducks Digest that he's hearing the most from Oregon, Alabama and Notre Dame.

The staff is pursuing Moss' teammate Zion Branch, an elite safety from Bishop Gorman also in the 2022 class.

Moss said he plans to announce his commitment at the Adidas All-American Bowl in January.

