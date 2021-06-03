Sir Mells Excited to Meet Oregon Staff in Eugene

The Ducks are bringing in a BIG body for a visit this weekend with ties to a current player.

Oregon is ready to capitalize on an impressive group of visitors expected in Eugene this weekend. One of those is a big name, both literally and in terms of his talent in 6-foot-5, 327-pound defensive lineman Sir Mells from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

The former Washington commit will arrive in Eugene Thursday night, and spoke with Ducks Digest about the upcoming trip.

The visit will be the second of the week for Mells, who returned to the recruiting trail with a visit to UNLV just up the road.

"It was fun," he said of his trip to check out the Rebels. "It was definitely a jaw-dropping experience being able to see how far UNLV came with facilities, coaches and players. It's crazy."

Being able to take trips again means soaking in all the aspects a program has to offer, now in person after being limited to Zoom meetings and videos.

"It's an experience that not a lot of kids are able to get. I’m just excited for it," Mells said.

What's he looking forward to most on his trip? To put it simply, just about everything.

"I just wanna go up there. I’ve never been to Eugene or Oregon in general," he said. "I want to see everything. Excited to see the trees and stuff, we don't have that in Vegas.

"Excited to go up there and meet the coaching staff finally and see the whole University of Oregon lifestyle."

The opportunity to meet the coaching staff is huge for the defensive tackle, as he'll see someone he's been talking to almost daily.

"Me and Coach Cristobal talk damn near everyday. All the way from a text to a call around night time. He’s an amazing coach. Everything about Coach Cristobal is amazing, he’s an amazing dude."

He'll have an eye on the players, how they interact with him and what they have to say about the program. But he's excited to see a certain true freshman who he played with at Liberty.

"I hear the players at the University of Oregon are amazing. The energy they have," he said.

"Mo (Moliki Matavao) is up there. I’m excited to see him and see how his body has changed. Excited to go up there and see some old friends."

He'll be joined on the trip by a lot of family. He'll have his mom, aunt and uncle, as well as his cousin Tristan Tucay, a 2022 long snapper on his team that holds a preferred walk-on offer from the Ducks.

Mells will take his visit to Oregon alongside Cyrus Moss, one of the top players in Nevada. The two have a longstanding relationship dating back to their childhood.

"We played youth football together. I have a pretty good relationship with him," he said of Moss. "We beat him (Bishop Gorman) for a state championship in 2019 before this whole COVID thing happened."

Read more: Cyrus Moss places Oregon in top five

Mells not only has connections with current players on the roster, but also numerous commits. The strongest relationship might just be with Oregon defensive line commit Gracen Halton, who will be in Eugene for a visit on June 18.

"I know a bunch of em. I know Gracen. Me and Gracen are pretty close we did a camp together a couple months back. That’s my guy," Mells said.

Mells will wrap up his visit in Eugene Sunday morning. Stay locked into Ducks Digest for an update on how the visit went.

