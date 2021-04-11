Oregon Makes Top 5 for All-American DE

The Ducks are setting themselves to land another prospect from a national powerhouse.

As recruits continue to set up official visits, they're also trimming their lists and setting commitment dates.

On Sunday, 4-star (0.9767 on 247Sports Composite) defensive end Cyrus Moss placed Oregon in his top five. The other schools that made the cut were Arizona State, Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame.

He announced his top group on Twitter.

Moss is ranked the No. 4 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 2 player in Nevada. He attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and has been high on the Ducks for a while.

*[Watch more Cyrus Moss Highlights here]*

He spoke about what he's liking about the Ducks with SI All-American at the Under Armour All-America camp in Phoenix.

"Great family atmosphere. Coach Cristobal, head coach reaching out. On Zooms it's always easy conversation with him because he's so personable.

"It's been awesome just talking to him."

If he does choose Oregon, he says he sees himself playing on the edge in a defensive end/linebacker role, where the Ducks have had great success with players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, who's going to be coming off the edge standing up this season.

Moss holds 29 offers and also included Oregon in his top 11 that he released in February when he was also considering Pac-12 rival USC.

The 6'5", 220-pounder hasn't announced his official visits yet, but it stands to reason it will likely draw heavily from his top five. He hasn't announced a decision date, but expect Oregon to get an official visit before that time comes.

He has one prediction on his 247 Sports Crystal Ball, and that belongs to Oregon.

--

