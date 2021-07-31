Saturday Night Live Central: Live Updates
It's finally here.
After holding a spring game with no fans and no recruits during the NCAA recruiting dead period, the Oregon football program once again has recruits on campus.
Tons of talent from all across the country has traveled to Eugene for the Saturday Night Live recruiting camp. This camp will serve as an opportunity for the Oregon staff to meet and evaluate prospects in person.
Read more: SNL visitor list (FREE)
Our Max Torres and Reid Tingley are at the event in Autzen Stadium and will provide updates throughout the camp.
Note: Media will not be allowed to speak with recruits before, during or after the event
Live Blog
SNL Central: Live Updates From Autzen Stadium
Oregon welcomes elite recruits for its main recruiting event of the year.
Taggart on Oregon Visit: "It's a fun atmosphere"
The athletic Utah linebacker is looking to return to Eugene during his senior season.
Holland on Training Camp: "It's everything I ever dreamed of"
The former Duck safety is loving his first taste of NFL action with the Miami Dolphins.
Oregon LB target Harrison Taggart recaps summer visits, trip to Eugene
Oregon commit Kelvin Banks ranked among top offensive tackles in the country
Jevon Holland reflects on pro transition in Dolphins training camp
