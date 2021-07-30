Banks Ranked Among Best Offensive Tackles in the Nation

The offensive line has been perhaps the biggest strength of the Ducks' 2022 class, and Banks leads the pack as one of the best offensive tackles in the nation.

SI All-American released its watch list for the top 10 offensive tackle recruits in the 2022 class. Oregon pledge Kelvin Banks earned the No. 2 spot on the list, and he is a player that can be a fixture for the Ducks at either tackle spot.

Kelvin Banks

Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds

School: Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

Recruiting: Committed to Oregon

Kelvin Banks points at Autzen Stadium on his official visit to Oregon in June. Kelvin Banks/Oregon Athletics

When you watch Banks' film from this past season, it's easy to see why he is ranked as one of the best players in the 2022 class. His skills are as polished as you can find from a high school junior, and he has elite size and athleticism.

Banks doesn't leave many blocks unfinished. As soon as he gets a step on his opponent, it's lights out. His level of physicality and agility at his size is next level, and he will really blossom learning from two of the best in Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

Oregon isn't historically known for recruiting and developing elite offensive line talent, but Cristobal and Mirabal have their program entrenched in the conversation for who deserves the "OLU" crown. Adding one of the best offensive linemen in the country from the state of Texas sends a message to the rest of the nation that Oregon can bring in talent from anywhere, and the Ducks have proven that they can send that talent to the NFL as well.

Banks could be next in line.

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Brooks Austin

A specimen in the open field, Banks takes the crown for the most supremely athletic offensive lineman in this class. A fluid mover in every sense of the word and every situation he's placed in, he will be an immediate threat for Oregon in the screen and counter game. He gathers himself exceptionally well and has violent hands upon arrival. There's not a lot of in-game experience in the pass-set department, but the athletic profile says with time he will be more than okay.

Oregon targets Eston Harris Jr. (No. 4) and Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 5) also made the SIAA watch list.

Eston Harris Jr.

Vitals: 6'5", 285 pounds

School: Auburn (Ala.) High School

Recruiting: Considering Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon

Eston Harris Jr. on his official visit to Oregon with Mario Cristobal, Alex Mirabal, and Sam Popper. Eston Harris on Twitter (@ejHarris20)/Oregon Athletics

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Brooks Austin

A long and linear frame that will certainly need weight upon collegiate arrival, Eston Harris is a projection gamble on part of the SIAA staff. Despite the lack of a college-ready frame as is, he packs a powerful punch and has a hand shock that is breathtaking. He uncoils the hips well and matches that ability with excellent redirections skills. Harris is such an explosive and dynamic athlete that any questions about the technique should be placed in the hands of his college coach.

Josh Conerly Jr.

Vitals: 6'5", 280 pounds

School: Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach

Recruiting: Considering Washington, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Michigan, UCLA, Oklahoma

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Brooks Austin

A plus athlete on both sides of the football for Rainer Beach, Conerly is dominant from opening kick to the closing whistle. The lighter frame will hold a considerable amount of weight once in a college weight program. Any offensive lineman with these hips, hands, and movement skills will translate to collegiate success with little to no doubt. Conerly has an elite quickness in his first two steps, an invaluable skill for a young lineman.

Read more: SI All-American Watch List: Ranking the Top Offensive Tackle Recruits

More from Ducks Digest

SNL visitor list

Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks

How Texas and Oklahoma's Move to the SEC Affects Oregon and the Pac-12

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE