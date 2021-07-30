Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Football Saturday Night Live Visitor List

A massive group of talented commits and recruits will be in Eugene this weekened.
Author:
and

It's the eve of Saturday Night Live, Oregon's largest recruiting event of the year. SNL is poised to be even more important this time around seeing that the Spring game was not open to the public and took place during the recruiting dead period.

Here is a list of the recruits that have either announced their plans to attend on social media or confirmed their attendance with Ducks Digest.

2022

Commits

  • WR Stephon Johnson Jr. (DeSoto, TX)
  • DL Sir Mells (Henderson, NV)
  • QB Tanner Bailey (Gordo, AL)
  • S Trejon Williams (Portland, OR)
  • DL Gracen Halton (San Diego, CA)
  • OL Dave Iuli (Puyallup, WA)

Prospects/Targets

  • Edge Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, NV)
  • DL Jacob Kongaika (Santa Ana, CA)
  • LB Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)
  • LB Daniel Martin (Marietta, GA)
  • WR Kevin Coleman (St. Louis, MO)
  • CB Jahlil Florence (San Diego, CA)
  • CB Jalil Tucker (San Diego, CA)
  • S Michael Hurst (Anaheim, CA)
  • WR/CB Marcus Moore (San Diego, CA)

2023

  • TE Riley Williams (Portland, OR)
  • TE Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)
  • CB Daylen Austin (Longbeach, CA)
  • OL Spencer Fano (Timpview, UT)
  • RB Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)
  • WR Jurrion Dickey (San Jose, CA)
  • CB Caleb Presley (Federal Way, WA)
  • RB Roderick Robinson (San Diego, CA)
  • LB Isaiah Carlson (Ferndale, WA)

2024

  • OLB Ramere Davis (Santa Ana, CA)
  • QB Brad Birch (Jeanette, PA)

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Stephon Johnson Closeup
Play
Recruiting

Who's Visiting Oregon for Saturday Night Live

The Ducks will host their biggest recruiting event of the year this weekend.

Ducks Digest Podcast Art
Play
Football

PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways from Pac-12 Media Day

There are plenty of storylines to monitor as we head into fall camp

Eugeme Omoruyi Celebration
Play
Pro Ducks

REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks

The Ducks forward has agreed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent.

This story will be updated as more visitors are confirmed.

More from Ducks Digest

Chris Duarte drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers

REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi signs with the Dallas Mavericks 

How potential conference realignment affects Oregon and the Pac-12

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Stephon Johnson Closeup
Recruiting

Who's Visiting Oregon for Saturday Night Live

Ducks Digest Podcast Art
Football

PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways from Pac-12 Media Day

Eugeme Omoruyi Celebration
Pro Ducks

REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks

Chris Duarte Three Celebration
Pro Ducks

Chris Duarte Selected in NBA Draft

Texas vs Oklahoma Football
Football

How Texas and Oklahoma's Move to the SEC Affects Oregon and the Pac-12

Mykael Wright Fiesta
Football

Mykael Wright Lands on Hornung Award Watch List

Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Media Day 2021
Football

What Mario Cristobal Said at Pac-12 Media Day

Christen Miller
Recruiting

DL Christen Miller Includes Oregon in Final Four