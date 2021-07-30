Who's Visiting Oregon for Saturday Night Live

A massive group of talented commits and recruits will be in Eugene this weekened.

It's the eve of Saturday Night Live, Oregon's largest recruiting event of the year. SNL is poised to be even more important this time around seeing that the Spring game was not open to the public and took place during the recruiting dead period.

Here is a list of the recruits that have either announced their plans to attend on social media or confirmed their attendance with Ducks Digest.

2022

Commits

WR Stephon Johnson Jr. (DeSoto, TX)

DL Sir Mells (Henderson, NV)

QB Tanner Bailey (Gordo, AL)

S Trejon Williams (Portland, OR)

DL Gracen Halton (San Diego, CA)

OL Dave Iuli (Puyallup, WA)

Prospects/Targets

Edge Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, NV)

DL Jacob Kongaika (Santa Ana, CA)

LB Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)

LB Daniel Martin (Marietta, GA)

WR Kevin Coleman (St. Louis, MO)

CB Jahlil Florence (San Diego, CA)

CB Jalil Tucker (San Diego, CA)

S Michael Hurst (Anaheim, CA)

WR/CB Marcus Moore (San Diego, CA)

2023

TE Riley Williams (Portland, OR)

TE Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)

CB Daylen Austin (Longbeach, CA)

OL Spencer Fano (Timpview, UT)

RB Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)

WR Jurrion Dickey (San Jose, CA)

CB Caleb Presley (Federal Way, WA)

RB Roderick Robinson (San Diego, CA)

LB Isaiah Carlson (Ferndale, WA)

2024

OLB Ramere Davis (Santa Ana, CA)

QB Brad Birch (Jeanette, PA)

This story will be updated as more visitors are confirmed.

