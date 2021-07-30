Oregon Football Saturday Night Live Visitor List
It's the eve of Saturday Night Live, Oregon's largest recruiting event of the year. SNL is poised to be even more important this time around seeing that the Spring game was not open to the public and took place during the recruiting dead period.
Here is a list of the recruits that have either announced their plans to attend on social media or confirmed their attendance with Ducks Digest.
2022
Commits
- WR Stephon Johnson Jr. (DeSoto, TX)
- DL Sir Mells (Henderson, NV)
- QB Tanner Bailey (Gordo, AL)
- S Trejon Williams (Portland, OR)
- DL Gracen Halton (San Diego, CA)
- OL Dave Iuli (Puyallup, WA)
Prospects/Targets
- Edge Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, NV)
- DL Jacob Kongaika (Santa Ana, CA)
- LB Leviticus Su'a (Santa Ana, CA)
- LB Daniel Martin (Marietta, GA)
- WR Kevin Coleman (St. Louis, MO)
- CB Jahlil Florence (San Diego, CA)
- CB Jalil Tucker (San Diego, CA)
- S Michael Hurst (Anaheim, CA)
- WR/CB Marcus Moore (San Diego, CA)
2023
- TE Riley Williams (Portland, OR)
- TE Walker Lyons (Folsom, CA)
- CB Daylen Austin (Longbeach, CA)
- OL Spencer Fano (Timpview, UT)
- RB Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)
- WR Jurrion Dickey (San Jose, CA)
- CB Caleb Presley (Federal Way, WA)
- RB Roderick Robinson (San Diego, CA)
- LB Isaiah Carlson (Ferndale, WA)
2024
- OLB Ramere Davis (Santa Ana, CA)
- QB Brad Birch (Jeanette, PA)
Who's Visiting Oregon for Saturday Night Live
The Ducks will host their biggest recruiting event of the year this weekend.
PODCAST: Oregon Takeaways from Pac-12 Media Day
There are plenty of storylines to monitor as we head into fall camp
REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi Signs with Dallas Mavericks
The Ducks forward has agreed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent.
This story will be updated as more visitors are confirmed.
More from Ducks Digest
Chris Duarte drafted 13th overall by the Indiana Pacers
REPORT: Eugene Omoruyi signs with the Dallas Mavericks
How potential conference realignment affects Oregon and the Pac-12
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE