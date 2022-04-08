The Ducks are in on another intriguing prospect out of the transfer portal.

Now that the NCAA Tournament has concluded, we're looking ahead to next season, which means many rosters will take on a new look after adding players from the prep ranks and from other colleges via the transfer portal.

On Thursday, South Carolina transfer Devin Carter announced his top six schools, and the Ducks made the latest cut.

The other schools in the running include Arkansas, UCONN, Providence, LSU and UNLV.

Carter a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged nine points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during his lone season in Columbia. He shot 26.7% from three and 42% from the floor. He started in seven games for the Gamecocks, who finished with an 18-13 overall record, going 9-9 in SEC play.

He entered the transfer portal on March 28 and appears to be moving through the process quickly.

South Carolina Guard Devin Carter © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami, Fla native was a 4-star (0.9662 per 247 Sports Composite) recruit coming out of high school in the 2021 class and he held competing offers from the likes of DePaul, VCU and Georgia Tech.

The Ducks have already seen some movement themselves in the transfer portal, with big men Isaac Johnson and Franck Kepnang entering the transfer portal. Eric Williams Jr. has also reportedly entered the transfer portal and won't be returning to Eugene next season.

The 2022 Oregon roster is going to look much different with the addition of highly-touted recruits Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware. De'Vion Harmon announced that he will be returning to play for Dana Altman and the Ducks next season, but the team is still awaiting the decision of veteran point guard Will Richardson, who missed the final games of the 2021 season due to mononucleosis.

