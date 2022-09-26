On Sunday, four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano placed Oregon in his final four schools. The other schools to make the cut include the BYU Cougars, the Michigan Wolverines and the Utah Utes.

Fano is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle who attends Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. He's garnered 25 reported scholarship offers during his recruitment but appears to be winding things down with his latest top group.

Oregon's offensive line has been terrific through four games and is the only group in the country that hasn't surrendered a sack. The Ducks are also rushing for 198.3 yards per game and averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Fano hasn't taken as many visits as your typical high four-star recruit, but he's been able to see a lot of Pac-12 schools like USC, UCLA, Oregon and Utah during his recruitment. In fact, he took his first of five official visits to see the Utes in the summer.

Michigan and Michigan State hosted him on campus in the spring, so he's established a good feel for schools outside the western region. Fano has been linked to Oregon since the previous coaching staff was in Eugene, but Lanning and his new regime have clearly made a strong impression.

"They’re all really cool and I like how they all know that there’s more to life than football," he told Ducks Digest of the Oregon staff following his May visit. "Right when you’re on the field football is the biggest thing.”

The Ducks have the No. 13 recruiting class in the country for 2023 according to 247 Sports, but they still haven't added any offensive linemen. That could be shaping up to change as Oregon continues to strengthen their standing with Fano.

