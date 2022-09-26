Over the weekend the Oregon Ducks picked up a big 44-41 comeback win over the Washington State Cougars, marking the first time they've won when trailing in the third quarter since the 2020 Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin.

Now heading into week 5, Dan Lanning will get his first chance to play Stanford. Led by head coach David Shaw, the Cardinal hasn't resembled the Stanford of old, the Stanford that routinely contends for Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowls.

Sitting with a 1-2 record after losing 40-22 to Washington following their bye week, it's not a surprise that Oregon is favored heading into this game.

No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12)

SI Sportsbook Odds

Spread: Oregon -16.5 (-110) | Stanford +16.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Oregon (-901) | Stanford (+500)

Point total: 62.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

The Ducks dropped this game in overtime on the Farm last year 31-24 and Stanford's offensive weapons could be a tough matchup for this defense. Oregon's defense showed some signs of progress getting after the quarterback but missed tackles were a problem on the Palouse.

The offense racked up more than 600 total yards but hard some serious struggles in the red zone at times.

It's sure to be a fun game between the Ducks and Cardinal, but fans will have to stay up since kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE