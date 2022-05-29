Fano is one of the top players in Utah for the 2023 class and holds 24 reported offers from coast to coast.

The college football world has been catching on. Catching on to the fact that Utah is full of great talent that can help take a program to the next level.

You can certainly tab Oregon as a school that's well aware, with Utah players like Noah Sewell (Orem), Jackson Powers-Johnson (Corner Canyon) and Jeffrey Bassa (Kearns) littering the roster.

The new staff has continued to explore the state for great players like 2023 defensive line commit Tevita Pom'e and recently hosted Timpview (Provo, UT) offensive tackle Spencer Fano for a visit.

Spencer Fano Visits Oregon Spencer Fano/Oregon Athletics Spencer Fano has made a name for himself on the field and is committed to the Adidas All-American game.

The 6-foot-5, 267-pound prep has been to Eugene before, but made it a point to visit and meet Dan Lanning's new staff in person. He spent most of his time with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and holds him in high regard.

"I would say he’s super experienced and he’s proven himself as a great o-line coach,” Fano told Ducks Digest.

Klem's strong resume is stacked with NFL and college experience, which aligns with what Fano is looking for in his next coach, someone who can develop him and help get him to the league.

He got to go through the typical festivities of a trip: a photoshoot, meeting the coaches and seeing the facilities, but his favorite part was connecting with the staff on a heavily-contested debate in the sports world.

Spencer Fano Visits Oregon Spencer Fano/Oregon Athletics Spencer Fano poses in an Oregon uniform during a photoshoot with a phone playing the popular phone game Clash of Clans.

“My favorite part was probably the goat debates that we had," he said. "Throughout the whole trip we were having the good old goat debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. I just enjoyed it. It was fun.”

The debate was picked up by numerous members of the staff throughout the trip, and Fano came away with a positive impression of the both the folks behind the scenes and on the field on Saturdays.

“They’re all really cool and I like how they all know that there’s more to life than football," he said. "Right when you’re on the field football is the biggest thing.”

What's standing out the most about the Ducks?

“I’d probably say just all the opportunities they could give me," said Fano. "Like how they’d develop me as a player and having a great time playing football.”

The new Oregon staff has definitely put their best foot forward with one of Utah's best, and a host of other schools are also in contention for his commitment. Prior to his most recent trip to Eugene, Fano also visited Michigan and Michigan State this spring and spoke on both of those schools.

Michigan State Spencer Fano on Twitter (@FanoSpencer) Spencer Fano poses in Michigan State threads during an April trip to East Lansing.

"I love the college town feel. The whole coaching staff is super cool. I like everything about it.”

Michigan Spencer Fano on Twitter (@FanoSpencer) Spencer Fano throws up the Michigan "M" on an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor.

"I feel like they probably have the coolest culture I've seen. That's probably one of the coolest football cultures I've seen, and that football town is really cool. They have a really good culture of just winning.”

Fano says he's "just going with the flow" in his recruitment, but does have a group of schools that have been contacting him most.

"I'd say mostly I’m hearing a lot from Oregon. I hear a lot from Utah. I hear a lot from Michigan. Those are probably the ones that hit me up the most. And Miami.”

On the recruiting trail he's locked in one official visit this summer.

"I set up an official to Utah and that’s the only visit I’ve set up on June 24,” he said.

While he works on filling out the rest of his official visit schedule, Fano has a rough idea of when he'd like to commit.

"I feel like I either want to commit in August or right when my season ends."

He wants to be an early enrollee at his college of choice and the Ducks have put themselves in a good spot with the top offensive lineman in Utah.

*WATCH SPENCER FANO HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

