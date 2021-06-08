Johnson on Cristobal: 'That’s the kind of coach I want to play for'

Oregon's lone wide receiver commit breaks down the highlights from his first trip to Eugene.

The Ducks hosted a massive group of talented recruits over the weekend. A few players in that group were Oregon commits, including Stephon Johnson from DeSoto High School in Texas.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver made the trip out with his family and spoke with Ducks Digest about the visit.

"When we got to Eugene, (Mario) Cristobal and (Kyle) Perkins were at the airport waiting on us," he said.

"We had this grand opening and when I walked in all the coaches were right there screaming and yelling. Everyone ate together and we started touring the facilities. It’s crazy, like stuff you see in the movies, like stuff you see as a kid."

Johnson's parents came away from the visit confident in sending their son to Eugene.

"They were saying they loved it for me. It was like a dream come true," he said. "I’ve been wanting to go to Oregon since I was eight years old. The visit itself gave them confirmation that I made the right choice."

His favorite part of the visit was his roaring welcome inside the facilities, but he also got to spend time with his future head coach during a photo shoot inside Autzen Stadium.

Cristobal's fiery energy is a constant talking point with every recruit that comes to Eugene, and Johnson had great things to say about him.

"He's a really genuine coach. I can tell he has the best interest at heart for all his players," he said. "His energy is unmatched. You could tell throughout the whole visit that it was genuine, that’s the kind of coach I want to play for."

As one of two commits at the time of his visit, Johnson enjoyed being a representative for the Ducks and was busy recruiting other players this weekend.

"It was really good. I’m staying in a lot of guys' ears and telling them why Oregon’s the best and why they should commit here," Johnson told Ducks Digest.

There were a handful of other Texas targets both on campus with him and expected to arrive in the coming days. Johnson said he's hard at work trying to get Cameron Williams and one other big body to come to Oregon.

"He (Williams) lives in the next city over and I just met him. This weekend kind of helped. His mom said she liked the visit. Hopefully she can get him to make his mind up."

"I'm trying to get Kelvin (Banks Jr.). I've been playing with him since we were in the fourth grade, staying in his ear. I always just talk to him about us trying to reunite and how he could dominate at Oregon."

Johnson was hosted on his visit by wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, and spent time with Troy Franklin, Jaylin Davies, and Justin Flowe as well.

"Me and him been talking back and forth, so finally meeting him in person was really cool," he said of Thornton. "We really bonded and we clicked. I could tell that we’ll be good together in the receiver room."

The Ducks wideout commit also got to see a familiar face again in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"When I met him I was in eighth grade and we were at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Camp in Ohio. Even then I knew he was gonna be great, he wasn’t shying away from competition," he said of Thibodeaux. "Him being at Oregon just sealed the deal for me."

Will he take any other visits in the future?

"I’m taking it day-to-day if I’m taking visits or not. I know I made the right choice for my family," Johnson said.

He plans to be back in Eugene for Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp in late July and make it out to a game in the fall. Johnson is undecided about whether or not he will sign or enroll early.

"I was thinking about it, but I don't think I will. But that my change."

More from Ducks Digest

LB TJ Dudley Raves about Mario Cristobal on Oregon official visit

DL Sir Mells details Oregon commitment

Oregon baseball season ends in heartbreak against LSU

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com