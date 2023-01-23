Over the weekend Oregon hosted a bevy of talented recruits for visits in Eugene.

One of those players was 2025 Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley linebacker Marco Jones, who received an offer from the Ducks following the trip.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound backer reacted to landing the offer from Tosh Lupoi, also an East Bay native, who played his high school football at De la Salle.

"He was just telling me they really like me and how they see me fit into their defense," Jones told Ducks Digest. "I was super humbled and I was super grateful. I've been dreaming about going to Oregon since I was a little kid, so it's definitely one of the top schools that I like."

Jones was quick to fit in with the vibe out in Eugene and discussed his thoughts on the trip.

"It was super cool. All the coaches were super cool," he said. "The weather was really nice and just perfect out there. You could tell it's a true college town and a lot of people rally behind athletics and the whole Oregon program."

Marco Jones poses with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Marco Jones

Marco Jones poses with defensive assistant Tony Washington Jr. during a trip to Oregon. Marco Jones

Marco Jones poses with head coach Dan Lanning during a trip to Eugene. Marco Jones

Following recent offers from Oklahoma and Cal, the Ducks did a great job selling life after football with the young defensive standout.

"Obviously they're a top program in the country, but also they care about their athletes being students as well," Jones said. "That's what stood out to me probably the most--it's important to them, they want people to have jobs outside of just football."

Jones recently made his way out to Tucson to visit Arizona and will head north again this weekend to visit Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies.

"I definitely want to see Oklahoma and I want to go see Colorado," he said of other schools he'd like to see. "Those two right now are kind of on the waiting list."

The Northern California product also plays tight end for the San Ramon Valley Wolves while starring as an outfielder and first baseman on the baseball diamond.

With five reported offers after a strong sophomore season, he's been communicating most with three schools.

"Really just Oregon and Oklahoma and also Arizona. Those three I've been communicating with the most."

