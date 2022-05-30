Oregon stayed hot on Monday afternoon, snagging a commitment from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra.

Let's take a closer look at what the Ducks are getting the 2023 defensive back and what his commitment means for Oregon moving forward on the recruiting trail.

Eval from SI All-American's John Garcia

Decambra Is a productive defensive back with multiple position projections attached to his name. At the floor, he is a box safety with good instincts and cover skills, along with the physicality to play the alley and support the run downhill. The coverage anticipation, fluidity in his hips, ball skills, and awareness could potentially enable him to move around within the secondary, possibly even add a nickel dash type roll.

The newest Duck sports and adequate 6-foot frame, with room to add good mass to support a power five build. He appears to run well in space as well as display signs of strong navigational skills when working through traffic and/or against a blocker. The work on special teams and down the field, also displays strong football IQ and overall instincts. He projects as a sure tackler willing to play the angles and work in space, with some short-area explosion to finish with power. As his technical game advances in the passing game, positional versatility could eventually become his calling card.

Overall, Decambra looks like a strong get for Oregon, with an overall game that could find multiple impact points within a defensive scheme. As he focuses on adding bulk and strength at the next level, he could project as a balanced interior defensive back with nickel upside. Throw in the high competition level he faces week in, week out and there is also competitive edge and consistency within this projection.

Recruiting Impact on the Trail

First and foremost, DeCambra fills a position of need for Oregon, with Bennett Williams playing what will likely be his last college season in 2022. Other players at the position like Trikweze Bridges and Jamal Hill figure to be with the Ducks in 2023, but it never hurts to add solid depth after adding Trejon Williams and Khamari Terrell in the 2022 cycle.

Furthermore, the Ducks continue to set up shop in Nevada after landing Anthony Jones and Sir Mells in 2022. As far as the state goes, there may not be a better place to establish a pipeline than Gorman, which is also home to wide receiver Zachariah Branch (USC commit) and cornerback Justyn Rhett (Georgia commit).

With regard to Oregon's 2023 class, it's good for the Ducks to get the ball rolling again on defense after the recent stretch of commits on offense in Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart. It may not be long until the Ducks add another player in the defensive back this class, with Brennan (San Antonio, Tex.) safety Tyler Turner down to a final two of Oregon and Oklahoma.

Other defensive backs to monitor in 2023 include cornerbacks Caleb Presley (Seattle, WA), Leroy Bryant (Fairfield, CA) and Rodrick Pleasant (Gardena, CA).

