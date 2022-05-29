The Ducks are searching far and wide for their signal caller in 2023.

Oregon's search for a quarterback has taken them all over the country.

If you follow recruiting, you're already well aware of the big names like Dante Moore (Detroit, MI) and Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA). Moore took his official visit to Eugene back in April and that trip was a success, but will it be enough to pry him away from the likes of Notre Dame, who's long been viewed as the leader?

The Ducks also hosted Rashada for an unofficial earlier this month, but have they done enough to get an official visit ahead of his commitment set for June 18? These are important questions that will need to be answered to provide clarity on the quarterback picture. Then there's other recruits to watch like Elite 11 finalist Avery Johnson (Maize, KS) who wants to visit Eugene ahead of a commitment in June, and Aidan Chiles (Downey, CA), who wants to get out to Eugene and continues to land new offers.

But there's another name that may deserve more attention, and that's Rickie Collins.

Collins attends Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, LA and is rated a four-star (0.9272) prospect on the 247Sports composite. He's ranked the No. 176 prospect nationally, the No. 12 quarterback, and the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana for 2023.

Collins has been committed to the Purdue Boilermakers since Oct. 8 of last year, but that hasn't stopped schools like Oregon from pursuing him. The Ducks offered earlier this month, hopping in the boat with schools like LSU, Nebraska and most recently Florida State.

A player's recruitment doesn't truly end until pen meets paper on national signing day, and Collins' game almost makes it a certainty that schools will continue to make their best effort on the trail.

As a junior in 2021, he threw for 1,930 yards and 16 touchdowns on 119 of 182 passing (65.4 comp %). Collins helped lead the Panthers to a 5-5 overall record and a 4-1 record in Louisiana's 5A district 5.

On the trail Collins hasn't been a frequent traveler. He does however have an official visit scheduled to Purdue for June 3-5. Now, Oregon's next move is trying to get him on campus for a visit, a true indication of strong mutual interest and a gauge of how much of a shot they may or may not have.

Recruiting a player committed to another school is never easy, but we've seen time and again that Oregon is a school that can become a contender for nearly any prospect in the country.

Back in March Collins spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about the status of his commitment to the Boilermakers.

"I'm Purdue all the way. 100% with Purdue. There's really nothing else to be said. If maybe an opportunity presents itself that's better--I really probably doubt that, but I'm really going with Purdue."

