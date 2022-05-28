Guerrier will withdraw his name from the 2022 NBA Draft pool.

Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier will be returning to Eugene for the 2022-23 season, he announced on Friday afternoon.

"After getting the opportunity to go through the NBA draft process, I have decided to return to the University of Oregon," Guerrier penned on social media. "It was an incredible learning experience. I am excited to work with my teammates and help lead us to a Championship - Go Ducks!"

Back in April, Guerrier entered into the 2022 NBA Draft as an early candidate. But Guerrier withdrew his name five days before the June 1 deadline for prospective professional players to return to the college ranks.

Oregon Forward Quincy Guerrier Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Guerrier drives through contact against the USC Trojans.

Guerrier averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds on 26.3 minutes per game. Carving out a three-and-d role throughout the season, Guerrier became a crucial part of the winning formula for Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks. His best game came as the Ducks crashed out of the Pac-12 Tournament against Colorado, dropping 25 points and four three-pointers.

The Ducks have been making moves to bolster their roster through the transfer portal this offseason, and it seems to have paid off in convincing Guerrier to return for another season.

Oregon Forward Quincy Guerrier Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Guerrier pulls up for a jumpshot from his favorite spot in the corner.

Earlier on Friday, Oregon officially signed former South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard. But perhaps more appealing to Guerrier was the transfer of former Colorado guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, a Canadian baller just like Geurrier.

With Guerrier officially back for next season, all eyes turn to Will Richardson. The senior guard also entered his name into the NBA Draft pool, but has yet to withdraw. Richardson led the team with 14.1 points per game last season, but missed the final five games dealing with a non-COVID-related illness. The illness, on top of multiple injuries suffered throughout the season, kept Richardson from traveling with the team for both the Pac-12 Tournament and the NIT.

Guerrier will likely keep his starting spot in the front court alongside fellow returning senior N'Faly Dante at center. Returner Rivaldo Soares and incoming five-star big Kel'el Ware will also fill give the Ducks talented options to turn to.

