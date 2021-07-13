How Oregon's Defense Matches up Against Fresno State's Offense in Week 1

Oregon is under eight weeks away from kicking off its 2021 season, and its defense will have some new faces on the field and on the sidelines. The Ducks will introduce their new Defensive Coordinator, Tim DeRuyter, as well as some talented young players.

The Ducks take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 4, a matchup that will be quite meaningful for DeRuyter. The last time he coached at Autzen Stadium, he was wearing a headset on the opposite sideline in his first season as the Fresno State head coach in 2012.

DeRuyter's Bulldogs fell to the Ducks 42-25, giving the Ducks a 7-2 record all-time against the Bulldogs. Another fun nugget from this matchup: the starting quarterback matchup featured the current No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks for the Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.

Oregon Defensive Outlook

Oregon had a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball last season, but the unit took a step back from its dominance in 2019.

The Ducks often struggled to defend the run, giving up more than 200 rushing yards on three separate occasions (UCLA, Oregon State, and Iowa State). Losing longtime starters Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu, and Isaac Slade-Matautia will make improving the run defense difficult, but the Ducks still have a ton of talent in the front seven ready for a piece of the action.

Kayvon Thibodeaux returns for his third season on the edge, but his role could look a little different than what Ducks fans are used to. In spring camp, he talked about lining up in a two-point stance in a hybrid edge/linebacker position called the "Jack," a prominent feature of DeRuyter's defense.

Ducks fans will finally get to see Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe on the field at the same time, and both 5-star linebackers will likely be in the starting lineup against the Bulldogs. Mase Funa is now the most veteran linebacker in the group, and some other young linebackers could see playing time after Slade-Matautia's departure, including Dru Mathis, Jackson LaDuke, and Treven Ma'ae.

The Ducks' secondary will look a bit different against the Bulldogs as Deommodore is off to the NFL and Nick Pickett heading to the CFL to play with the Edmonton Elks. There are some experienced defensive backs that are ready to step up in DJ James, Jamal Hill, and Mykael Wright, as well as former five-star corner Dontae Manning.

Fresno State Offensive Outlook

The Bulldogs boasted one of the best offenses in the conference last season led by first-year starting quarterback and Washington transfer Jake Haener, running back Ronnie Rivers, and a talented group of receivers. Jalen Cropper is one of Haener's favorite targets and will draw a lot of attention from the Ducks' secondary, freeing up space for Keric Wheatfall, Zane Pope, and Josh Kelly.

When Haener stayed upright, the Bulldogs' passing attack was prolific, churning up 336.83 yards per game (fourth in the country per NCAA.com), but the offensive line gave up 24 sacks and struggled to keep their starter in the pocket. The Bulldogs line gave up 4.0 sacks per game--the fourth-most in all of college football last season.

Key Players

Oregon

Mykael Wright - With Lenoir and Graham gone, Wright is the CB1 for the Ducks, and he will have his hands full with the Bulldogs' talented receiving core. Also, look for him to be explosive as the primary kick returner. Noah Sewell/Justin Flowe - The middle of the Ducks' defense has a big hole now that Isaac Slade-Matautia has transferred to SMU, but the time is now for the two 5-star linebackers to show why they earned those stars. Sewell had a phenomenal freshman season but will be faced with a bigger role, and Flowe will be seeing his first action as a Duck. Kayvon Thibodeaux - Given how poorly the Bulldogs' offensive line played last season, expect Thibodeaux to get in the backfield often. Also, watch for him to potentially drop into coverage on occasion.

Fresno State

Ronnie Rivers - The Bulldogs' running back returns for his fifth season, utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. He has scored 44 career touchdowns and has led the Bulldogs in rushing yards in each of the last three seasons. He's a quick and shifty back at 5-foot-9, but he's also a threat in the passing game. Jalen Cropper - Cropper had an underrated season, grabbing 37 balls for 520 yards and five touchdowns. He is a threat to reach the end zone every time he touches the ball and is utilized similarly to how the Ducks used Charles Nelson several years ago. Zane Pope - Pope only played two games last season due to an injury suffered in fall camp, but he was a weapon for the Bulldogs when he was on the field, catching 7 passes for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pope was the Bulldogs' leading receiver in 2019.

What the Oregon Defense Must Do to Win

Get early stops - New Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter has yet to call a meaningful series for the Ducks, so it will be important that his defense gets some momentum and good field position for the offense. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent on offense, and the Ducks really don't want to have a poor defensive showing a week out from facing Ohio State in Columbus. Contain the passing attack - The Bulldogs have a plethora of playmakers on offense, and the Ducks secondary has some new starters that will get some good practice before facing the Buckeyes' loaded offense. The Ducks can't let the Bulldogs receivers get over the top of the secondary and make explosive plays. Get in the backfield - Jake Haener hit the deck a lot last season, and things won't get easier in 2021 with Kayvon Thibodeaux lining up across the line from him. If the Ducks can get in the backfield and blow up plays before they happen, it will take some pressure off of the secondary against the Bulldogs' receiver core.

What the Fresno State Defense Must Do to Pull Off the Upset

Keep Jake Haener on his feet - Haener is a candidate to have a breakout season, but if the offensive line doesn't improve from a season ago, he may not have a full season. The Bulldogs' offensive line will have their hands full with players like Thibodeaux and Brandon Dorlus. Keep drives going - Wearing out the Ducks' defense and converting third downs will give the Bulldogs a good chance of staying within striking distance. Score touchdowns - Seems like a universal goal in the sport, but Fresno State likely won't beat the Ducks at Autzen Stadium by scoring field goals.

