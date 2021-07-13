Dave Iuli Places Oregon in top Five, Sets Decision Date

Oregon is looking to win this West Coast recruiting battle and complete their class on the offensive line.

4-Star offensive lineman Dave Iuli has placed Oregon in his top five. The Puyallup, WA product included three other Pac-12 schools: Washington, USC, and Cal to go along with Big-12 power Oklahoma.

He shared his new list on Instagram.

This announcement comes after Iuli released his top nine schools just one week ago on July 5. LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Oregon State were the four schools eliminated in his most recent cut.

Additionally, Iuli announced that he will be releasing his commitment video on Saturday, July 17. It's fascinating to see a prospect move from a top nine to a commitment in just 12 days. Luckily, Ducks Digest has been covering this recruitment closely for months.

Our Dylan Rubenking spoke with Iuli following his visit to Oregon. He had no shortage of compliments to give about his time in Eugene.

"I just love the people and the environment — the love that I got from a lot of people and the love that I got from a lot of coaches and players," Iuli said. "I know I’m going to get that everywhere, but Eugene just felt a little bit different."

I included Iuli in my final forecast for Oregon’s 2022 class on July 2 and I haven’t heard anything that would lead me to change that prediction. Iuli would be a particularly valuable addition because he specializes on the interior which is needed in the context of this Oregon class full of tackles.

If Iuli were to join the Oregon class on Saturday that would make for five commitments along the offensive line, which, given the Ducks’ limited scholarships would suggest that Alex Mirabal’s 2022 class is full or close to it. The possible exception would be if Oregon was able to land a 5-Star player like Joshua Conerly Jr. who they would probably need to make room for.

Finally, the Iuli recruitment could serve as another statement win for Cristobal and Oregon. The Ducks would surely love to win this recruitment over their in-conference foes and additionally steal a top prospect from the backyard of the arch-rival Huskies up north.

