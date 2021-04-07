WR Kevin Green Jr. Places Oregon in Top 8

Can the Ducks snag another prospect from a Southern California powerhouse?

With recruits locking in official visits, we're set for a busy summer. 4-star safety Zion Branch just locked in his Oregon official visit Wednesday morning.

Wide receiver is a position of need in 2022, and the Ducks already have Texas wideout Stephon Johnson in the fold.

2022 wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. from Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, Calif.) trimmed his list of suitors this week, placing Oregon in his top group. The Ducks made the cut along with Cal, Stanford, USC, Utah, San Diego State, Washington State and Nebraska.

He announced his new group on Twitter.

Green is a 3-star (0.8778 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect and is ranked the No. 63 wide receiver in the country and the No. 35 prospect in California. The 5'11", 165-pound wideout has one official visit scheduled to USC in June.

There is currently one crystal ball prediction forecasting him to Oregon, from 247's National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins.

Mario Cristobal's 2022 class already has a stake in the Southern California area with 4-star DL Gracen Halton, a top-15 California prospect from St. Augustine in San Diego.

The Ducks are also heavily recruiting Green's teammate, Adidas All-American linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, who placed them in his top five, along with Stanford, Notre Dame, Arizona State and Texas.

Watch more Kevin Green Jr. highlights here

