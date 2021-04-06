DePaul Officially Announces Hire of Oregon's Tony Stubblefield

The loss of a coach marks another item for Dana Altman's long off-season to-do list.

Saying Oregon basketball will look a lot different next season may be a crazy understatement. The team is set to lose stars Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi to the NBA and recently had two players announce transfers in Chandler Lawson and Jalen Terry.

If that wasn't enough, Dana Altman lost long-time Associate Head Coach Tony Stubblefield, who was hired away by DePaul University of the Big East Conference.

The school announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

Stubblefield had been at Oregon for 11 years and was one of the main recruiters of Canada--a country that has been instrumental in Oregon's rise to the top of the Pac-12. While at Oregon, the school has developed a strong knack for landing international players (Franck Kepnang, Chris Boucher, and Dillon Brooks to name a few).

He helped the Ducks assemble two consecutive top five recruiting classes in 2018 and 2019, headlined by names like Bol Bol and Louis King.

Stubblefield has 20 years of coaching experience, including stops at Cincinnati (2006-2010), and New Mexico State where he served as interim head coach and recruiting coordinator. He also coached at the University of Texas-Arlington for four seasons after getting his start in coaching as a student assistant at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Dana Altman wished his former Associate Head Coach well on Tuesday.

