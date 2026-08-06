How Penn State Basketball Capitalized on Court Ruling to Bring Back Josh Reed

Forward Josh Reed received a video tribute before Penn State basketball’s Senior Night game against Ohio State in March. It featured coaches and teammates describing how important Reed was to the team.

Everyone thought that would be his final home game at Penn State with his collegiate career coming to an end. But that’s not the case anymore.

Reed will be returning to the Nittany Lions for his fifth season, the team announced in a social media post Thursday afternoon. Penn State later added Reed’s name to its 2026-27 roster, a monumental development for the Nittany Lions and head coach Mike Rhoades, who made it a priority to have experienced players on next season’s roster.

Reed is among the first college basketball players to announce his return after a judge's ruling against the NCAA opened the door for him and hundreds of athletes to access a fifth year. Rhoades declined to comment on Reed’s status in July ago but was quick to express his affection for him.

“I will say how everybody knows how much I love Josh Reed,” Rhoades said. “He had a great year for us. His best year in college basketball is at Penn State. He also got his MBA. He's an impressive young man. He's a great example of what we want our guys to be.”

Why Josh Reed is eligible to play

A Colorado federal judge issued a ruling in late July that permitted all athletes from the 2022 high school graduating class a fifth year of eligibility. The ruling reshaped NCAA legislation that excluded athletes who had exhausted their four years of eligibility under the previous model from receiving a fifth year.

After the NCAA adopted the "5-for-5" eligibility model earlier this summer, some high school Class of 2022 players filed lawsuits to extend their eligibility in the new system. Reed, who never redshirted during three seasons at Cincinnati before his senior year at Penn State, was part of a lawsuit in Ohio that challenged the NCAA’s eligibility change, saying it “violates the covenant of good faith and fair dealing under Ohio law.”

An Ohio judge granted the preliminary injunction for Reed and the other players who were part of the lawsuit. The NCAA initially challenged the injunction, saying it did not plan to change the rule. The NCAA also has said it plans to appeal the Colorado judge’s ruling.

“Five-for-five, judges involved, conferences doing whatever they want, some days there's rules, some days there's no rules,” Rhoades said during his July press conference. “Every day's different. Accept it, figure it out, try to make the best that you can for Penn State basketball and go from there. We'll see as we move on. Today's going to be different than tomorrow, and vice versa.”

What Reed brings to Penn State’s updated roster

Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) defends Penn State Nittany Lions forward Josh Reed (10) during the first half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since April, center Ivan Jurić has been the only starter to announce his return to the Nittany Lions, who endured significant roster turnover this offseason. Reed gives Penn State a second returning starter on the roster, which now has three players with significant Big Ten experience (Reed, Jurić and guard Dasonte Bowen).

Reed became one of the most important Nittany Lions down the stretch of last season. He averaged 13.8 points and shot 47.1 percent from 3-point range across the final 18 games of the year.

That type of production would be crucial for Penn State this upcoming season, giving the team another player who can shoot 3-pointers effectively. Wing Brant Byers and guard Roberts Blums are productive shooters, but Reed can do it at the power forward position.

Reed also can do more than shoot from perimeter, as he showcased the ability to create inside shots of his own. He scored a career-high 25 points against Iowa, leading the Nittany Lions to one of their three conference wins last season.

Reed, a team captain who averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, has played in 129 games across his collegiate career at Cincinnati and Penn State. That amount of experience wasn’t really available when Rhoades made additions in the transfer portal earlier this offseason. And to top it all off, it’s proven experience and production in the Big Ten.

Where Reed fits into Penn State’s new-look lineup

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Josh Reed (10) looks to pass the ball as USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed started in 31 of 32 games for the Nittany Lions last season and should be the projected starter at power forward. He’s listed at 6-8 and 220 pounds on the roster, and he spent much of last season at the position.

This would make international commit Roko Prkačin a player off the bench, which could end up being beneficial for him as he adapts to collegiate basketball and the Big Ten. Reed also gives Jurić a familiar face to work with in the frontcourt as the starting center.

With Reed’s announcement, the Nittany Lions seem to have a full roster for the 2026-27 season. Once Prkačin and fellow international commit François Wibaut, who are both in Penn State’s student directory, officially sign with the team, there will be 15 players on the roster, the maximum allowed.

Depth had been a concern for Penn State’s new roster, but Reed’s return certainly alleviates that potential issue. Penn State didn’t accomplish much last season, but this new roster with Reed should help it climb out of the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

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