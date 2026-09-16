Penn State Basketball Schedule Update: Big Ten Gives the Nittany Lions a Break

Penn State men’s basketball has its Big Ten schedule for the 2026-27 season. After last year’s gauntlet to open conference play, the Nittany Lions will have an easier start to their conference slate.

Mike Rhoades’ squad will kick off Big Ten play at home against Nebraska on Dec. 8 before traveling to face Illinois on Dec. 12. While those two teams made the NCAA Tournament last season, the Nittany Lions won’t have to play a 2026 March Madness squad again until Jan. 13.

Last season, Penn State began its Big Ten schedule with games against Indiana, No. 9 Michigan State, No. 20 Illinois, No. 2 Michigan, No. 5 Purdue and UCLA. The Nittany Lions lost to all six of these teams, contributing to their 0-10 start to conference play. Penn State finished the season 12-20 and 3-17 in the Big Ten, last in the conference.

“I don't know what I did to the people that create the schedule,” Rhoades said last December. “It's absolutely ridiculous our first six games, but until we put our imprint on the league as a basketball program and we take care of business, maybe then we'll get respect from the office and scheduling and all that stuff.”

Penn State’s Big Ten start is more manageable this year

The Cornhuskers were a Sweet 16 team last year, and the Fighting Illini made a deep run to reach the Final Four. But after those two matchups in early December, the Nittany Lions will have three non-tournament teams in its Big Ten schedule.

Penn State will host Oregon on Jan. 2 before a road game against Minnesota on Jan. 6 and a home game versus Northwestern on Jan. 10. Last season, the Golden Gophers were one of the Nittany Lions’ three conference wins, and the Wildcats and the Ducks finished 15th and 16th in the Big Ten standings, respectively.

In other words, Penn State will face some competition closer to its standing in the conference rather than Big Ten juggernauts to open conference play. The Nittany Lions will also have an 11-day break between their final non-conference game against St. Joseph’s on Dec. 22 and the start of the bulk of Big Ten play against Oregon.

Penn State is less likely to open 0-10 in Big Ten play this season thanks to an easier start to conference play and a revamped roster. The Nittany Lions have a solid chance to own a Big Ten win by Game 3 instead of having to wait until Game 11 again.

Difficult stretch in January

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) goes to the basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the first five games are easier for Penn State, the next five games could be trouble. The Nittany Lions will face five straight NCAA Tournament teams in January, with four games coming on the road.

Penn State will play at Wisconsin on Jan. 13 and at Ohio State on Jan. 17. It’ll return home to play Purdue on Jan. 20, but it’ll travel to square off against Iowa on Jan. 23 and Michigan State on Jan. 26.

If the Nittany Lions can’t find a conference win before this stretch, it would be very difficult to expect any victories versus these five teams. During the past two seasons under Rhoades, Penn State has endured losing streaks of 11 and 12 games. If that happens again this year, this stretch of games would be a main reason why.

Key homestand in February

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades gestures from the bench during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Penn State is that, after that difficult stretch in January, it’ll have more home games in February. Beginning with a matchup against Maryland on Jan. 30, the Nittany Lions will play in the Bryce Jordan Center for five of their next seven games.

Following the Terrapins game, Penn State will host Indiana on Feb. 2 and Ohio State on Feb. 6 before traveling to Nebraska on Feb. 12. The Nittany Lions will return home against Washington on Feb. 17, play at Rutgers on Feb. 20 and host defending national champions Michigan on Feb. 23.

If Penn State’s season goes south in January with those tough road matchups, it’ll have opportunities to turn things around at home throughout February. The schedule closes out with the West Coast trip to UCLA on Feb. 27 and USC on March 2 before a home game against Rutgers on March 7.

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) dunks the ball vs. the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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