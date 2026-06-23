Penn State Basketball's Mike Rhoades Praises 'Dynamic' New Guard Dasonte Bowen

Penn State basketball has signed its latest player from the transfer portal, bringing in point guard Dasonte Bowen from St. Bonaventure. Bowen spent the past two seasons with the Bonnies and two seasons at Iowa before entering the transfer portal.

He has one year of eligibility remaining and will enroll at Penn State as a graduate student. Bowen is the sixth player Penn State signed from the transfer portal and the 11th new player on the Nittany Lions' roster.

Penn State coach Mike Rhoades called Bowen a "dynamic veteran" who will help the Nittany Lions immediately.

“Dasonte is a dynamic veteran guard whose playmaking abilities will benefit us from day one," Rhoades said in a statement. "He is an experienced ball handler and a strong on-ball defender who will fit well into both our offensive and defensive systems. We’re excited to add Dasonte to our Penn State basketball family.”

Bowen could be a hidden portal gem for the Nittany Lions, who will have an entirely new look this season. A 6-2 guard from Boston, Bowen started 43 games at St. Bonaventure in his two seasons. He averaged 10.9 points and a career-high 4.8 assists per game last season for the Bonnies as a redshirt junior.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Dasonte Bowen (5) shoots the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bowen ranked in the top five of Atlantic 10 players in assists per game, minutes and assist-to-turnover ratio. He also was ninth in free-throw percentage (85.2 percent) and recorded 19 games of scoring in double figures.

Bowen also started 10 games at point guard for the Bonnies during the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 11.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. Because his season ended due to injury, Bowen was eligible for a redshirt.

Before transferring to St. Bonaventure, Bowen played two seasons at Iowa. With the Hawkeyes, Bowen played in 51 games, starting eight, over two seasons from 2022-24. He averaged 4.4 points and 2 assists per game at Iowa. As a true freshman, Bowen played in 26 games for the Hawkeyes and scored 12 points against Duke at Madison Square Garden.

Bowen likely slots in as Penn State's No. 2 point guard alongside Jay Rodgers, a transfer from Central Connecticut State. Bowen's experience, underscored by his two Big Ten seasons with the Hawkeyes, is what Rhoades sought to add this offseason.

"You've got to be old," Rhoades said after the Nittany Lions ended their season with a 12-20 record. "You've got to be old, because everybody else is. The best teams in our league and the best teams in the country are old and experienced. We've got to address some of that.

"I always re-evaluate everything I do and what we do in the program, and I'll do that again. I know that works. It's been a tough stretch. This is a hard job, but it's pretty awesome too, the Big Ten and trying to figure it out at the place where I am."

Penn State has begun summer workouts with a roster that looks completely different from last year. As a result, the Nittany Lions are trying to find the right starting five for Rhoades' fourth season as head coach.

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