How a Pregame Tip Led Penn State's Ben Brahmer to Key Touchdown vs. Temple

PHILADELPHIA | Tight end Ben Brahmer was wide open while running a route upfield to score the touchdown that effectively sealed Penn State’s 27-9 win over Temple on Saturday. Before the game, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser gave Brahmer the tip that led to him to get so open.

Brahmer said Mouser told him to “sell run” on the play. It was a play-action pass from quarterback Rocco Becht, and Temple’s defense was so faked out that the closest defender to Brahmer was five yards away from him.

“I gave kudos to Mouse on the [play] because he gave me a little tip, like literally right before the game,” Brahmer said. “They bit on it a little bit, so it worked out.”

Big Ben for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Lklm7UZ82U — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 12, 2026

Brahmer’s score capped off his performance that propelled Penn State out of a slow start at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. Brahmer caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to be a red-zone threat.

After both of Brahmer’s touchdowns, wide receiver Chase Sowell joked with him, saying he doesn’t know how many times a 6-7 tight end finds a way to lose the defense and become open for a score.

Penn State’s offense struggled to convert drives in the first half despite starting possessions in Temple territory. However, the Nittany Lions began to pull away with Brahmer’s first touchdown, and he called it a “huge” play to score right before halftime.

“Me and Rocco were on the same page and just setting the tone for the rest of the game,” Brahmer said. “We knew something was going to split because Mouse was making a lot of good calls. We just had to execute those.”

Becht also believes that he is on the same page as Brahmer, which they showed on that touchdown play before halftime. Brahmer ran in between two Temple defenders and found a soft spot in the zone defense before Becht rifled the pass for a 23-yard touchdown.

Becht said he knew Brahmer was going to break in, highlighting the chemistry they have. Both players transferred from Iowa State, where Brahmer caught six touchdown passes from Becht last season.

“That's just repetition and reps that we've got over the past three years, and so he's a really great player to have and to throw to,” Becht said. “It’s great to have him on our side.”

#PennState coach Matt Campbell on Rocco Becht’s tiebreaking 23-yard TD pass to Ben Brahmer right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/2mmnRM0EsL — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) September 12, 2026

Brahmer has three touchdowns through just two games with Penn State this season. He was also more involved in the overall passing game against Temple, which was a change from the Marshall game where his only target was a touchdown.

Brahmer could’ve had a third touchdown during the win over the Owls but dropped a pass from Becht at the 3-yard line in the third quarter. Brahmer said he flushed that play from his memory and wanted to “go get it” the next time.

The senior did bounce back from that drop, hauling in the touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to secure Penn State’s win. Through two games as a Nittany Lion, Brahmer is one of Becht’s favorite targets.

“He's a humble dude,” Becht said. “He won't be the most energetic guy. He's always going out there doing his job, and he's a good person, so that's why we love him.”

Penn State bets its going to get a base call by going tempo instead of using its timeouts.



They get the Cover 2 look they want and then it's a strike to Brahmer for a TD. pic.twitter.com/Y2xEAaUF7g — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) September 12, 2026

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