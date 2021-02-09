Penn State Basketball is Trending

The Penn State women are on a winning streak. And the men seek to take one into the NCAA tournament.

Penn State basketball has surged into February, with both teams making some bright moves in the season's second half. Now, the Penn State men and women face important road tests of their mettle.

The men, who have won four of their last six games, play Tuesday night at Michigan State, where they will seek just their third road win in 26 trips. And the women, behind Big Ten player of the week Johnasia Cash, take a four-game winning streak to No. 15 Indiana on Wednesday.

These are vital games for both teams, as the women look to continue their turnaround in coach Carolyn Kieger's second season and the men vie for an NCAA tournament invitation. Where do the teams stand? Here's a better look.

Turn up the offense

The Lady Lions have won four straight, and five of their last seven, with the Big Ten's hottest offense. Penn State averaged 85.8 points over its last four games, peaking with a 98-74 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. That marked Penn State's best Big Ten offensive performance in nearly 20 years (when it scored 101 vs. Illinois in February 2001).

Cash has led the surge, rightfully earning Big Ten player-of-the-week honors. The 6-2 senior forward, who transferred from SMU, averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in a pair of wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Cash was otherworldly against Nebraska (27 points, 19 rebounds) and leads Penn State in both categories this season. She was among four transfer players to join the Lady Lions this season, giving a young roster some experience. Still, Penn State ranks as the Big Ten youngest team, with eight freshmen and an average age under 20.

Sophomore guard Makenna Marisa (15 ppg) is averaging 17.3 in Penn State's four-game run. And senior guard Niya Beverley, who transferred from Wisconsin, has a 13-1 assist/turnover ratio over the past five games.

Further, Penn State has pressed the winning streak without former starter Kelly Jekot, a graduate transfer from Villanova. Jekot led the team in scoring (15.9) and minutes (34.6) before sustaining a season-ending injury in January.

Penn State (8-7, 5-6) takes the Big Ten's longest win streak to Indiana, which is 9-2 in the conference and a title contender. It's a great opportunity for the Lady Lions, who have lost seven of their last eight against Indiana, including an 85-64 decision at home in January.

Lions seek elusive Big Ten road win

Jim Ferry, Penn State's interim men's coach, knew his team didn't have it last week against Maryland. Neither did the Terps, meaning the Lions had to grind out a victory.

"That's a great thing to happen for us as we're heading into the back end of conference play," Ferry said after the 55-50 win.

Penn State on Tuesday visits struggling Michigan State (7 p.m., ESPN2) with a chance to reach .500 for the first time since Dec. 23. The Lions have won four of their last six games and hold a lofty spot in the NCAA NET rankings thanks to their strength of schedule.

Now, Penn State needs to extend those gains. The team won 75-70 in East Lansing last February, part of an eight-game Big Ten winning streak that propelled it into seeding discussion for the NCAA tournament.

Tuesday's visit to Michigan State is just as important. The Lions are 2-23 on the road against the Spartans, having lost seven in a row at Michigan State before last season.

The Spartans' season has gone sideways, producing a four-game losing streak prior to a 66-56 win over Nebraska. Michigan State is a surprising 3-7 in the Big Ten and sits below Penn State in the standings.

But the Lions are 0-6 in Big Ten road games this season, falling most recently at Wisconsin 72-56. The Lions last won a Big Ten road game at Purdue on Feb. 11, 2020.

Against Maryland, Penn State won despite two of its top three scorers (Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy) combining to shoot 2-for-17 from the field. The Lions will look for them to rebound, and for forward John Harrar to continue his strong play. Harrar is averaging 10 points and 10.1 rebounds over his last eight games.

