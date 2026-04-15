Penn State Basketball Makes Progress in the Portal After String of Transfers

After a rough stretch of outbound transfer portal news, Penn State basketball coach Mike Rhoades landed commitments from three players who can help immediately next season.

The Nittany Lions announced the signing of veteran guard Jay Rodgers, a senior who played four seasons at Central Connecticut State and who ostensibly will replace departed freshman Kayden Mingo.

Meanwhile, Rhoades also received commitments from former Miami (Ohio) forward Brant Byers and former Davidson guard Robert Blums. Byers is a 6-8 wing who averaged 14.2 points per game last season for the RedHawks, the darlings of college basketball who won 32 games and reached the NCAA Tournament. Blums led Davidson in scoring and 3-point shooting.

Together with Brant Byers we are excited to announce his commitment to Penn State University. #WEAVE 🧶 pic.twitter.com/2sxRn60ff0 — WEAVE (@WEAVE) April 14, 2026

The commitments signal a new direction for Penn State in Rhoades' fourth season, which will look quite different. The Nittany Lions have lost seven players to the portal, including Mingo, their starting point guard and captain, and Freddie Dilione V, their leading scorer.

Rhoades previously received commitments from two players who play professionally in France, hoping to bring experience to his roster. The Nittany Lions went 12-20 last season, their worst under Rhoades, and lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Needing a roster refresh, Rhoades got off to a good start with Byers. The redshirt sophomore from central Pennsylvania helped lead Miami on an unexpected ride last season. He ranked second on the team in points (14.2) and minutes, contributed 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 47.8 percent from the field.

Miami was one of college basketball's great stories last season. It went 31-0 during the regular season before falling in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals to UMass. The RedHawks defeated SMU in the NCAA Tournament's First Four before losing to sixth-seeded Tennessee in the first round.

Byers' commitment is a win for Rhoades, whose team needs immediate contributors who know how to win. Byers was the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2025 and already has won more NCAA Tournament games than anyone on Penn State's returning roster.

A 3-point shooter commits

Blums, a sophomore, announced his commtiment on Instagram. He's a shooter, ranking seventh in the Atlantic-10 last season in 3-point percentage (.407). Blums made 77 of 189 3-point attempts for Davidson, which played in the NIT Tournament.

Blums averaged 22.2 minutes off the bench for Davidson and led the team in scoring (12.4 points). He's another international player, hailing from Latvia and playing in the Latvian Estonian Basketball League before beginning his U.S. college career.

Penn State signs a point guard

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils guard Jay Rodgers (1) shoots the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Rodgers, Penn State also went for a seasoned player who can step into the lineup immediately. Rodgers likely will fill the role vacated by Mingo, who reportedly visited Oklahoma this week.

Rodgers, who has one season of eligibility, played four years at Central Connecticut State. He averaged 11 points and 6.9 assists per game. Rodgers ranked eighth nationally in assists and earned second-team All-NEC honors. He also adds a compelling perimeter shooting game, averaging 36.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

Rodgers missed nearly the entire previous two seasons with injuries, which extended his eligibility timeline. Penn State is Rodgers' fourth school. He began his career at the University of New Orleans and transferred to Cochise College before moving to CCSU.

“Jay is a veteran guard who has developed into one of the premier distributors in college basketball throughout his career," Rhoades said in a statement. "He is a playmaker who can create for both himself and his teammates at a high level and his college basketball experience will benefit us immediately."

Where is Penn State basketball headed?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following the season, Rhoades said that Penn State needs to get "bigger, better, and badder and stronger." He also wants the Nittany Lions to get older.

"You've got to be old," Rhoades said after the Big Ten Tournament. "You've got to be old, because everybody else is. The best teams in our league and the best teams in the country are old and experienced. We've got to address some of that.

"I always re-evaluate everything I do and what we do in the program, and I'll do that again. I know that works. It's been a tough stretch. This is a hard job, but it's pretty awesome too, the Big Ten and trying to figure it out at the place where I am."

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