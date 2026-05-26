Penn State Basketball Adds 6-11 Tim Oboh From Buffalo

Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades continued his roster overhaul by signing 6-11 center Tim Oboh. A two-year starter at the University of Buffalo, Oboh is the latest veteran player to sign with the Nittany Lions as part of Rhoades' roster transformation from youth to experience.

Oboh is from London, England, and played in the Elite Academy Basketball League, the nation's top junior basketball competition. He was named MVP of the EABL's Southern Conference and played for several Great Britain teams at age-group events in Europe.

Oboh spent the past two seasons in the starting lineup at Buffalo, where he played 62 games, averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Oboh broke out as a sophomore last season, chipping in 8.5 points 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

Oboh scored in double digits twice last season for Buffalo and generated two double-double games. He also led Buffalo in blocked shots and averaged nearly 10 points per game in conference place. Oboh scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting in an 85-72 win over Ball State in January. He also had 20, shooting 8-for-10 again, against Ball State in February.

As a freshman in 2024, Oboh played in 30 games, starting 19, and averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Rhoades said that Oboh brings size and an interior presence to the Nittany Lions' roster.

“Tim will be a tough, physical and reliable presence in our frontcourt," Rhoades said in a statement. "He has a strong motor and will give us positive contributions with his rebounding, defense and finishing ability around the rim. His size, toughness and experience are great fits for Penn State."

Buffalo Bulls center Tim Oboh (33) reaches for a rebound against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles in the MAC Basketball Tournament. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhoades has spent the past three months rebuilding a roster that lost nine players to the transfer portal, including top scorers Freddie Dilione V (who transferred to Georgia) and freshman point guard Kayden Mingo (Baylor). Penn State also lost contributors Melih Tunca, Dominick Stewart and Mason Blackwood from last year's roster.

Rhoades is remaking Penn State's roster through the transfer portal as he tries to build an older team. Penn State previously signed four players from the portal, all of whom were starters at their previous schools last season.

Among the most intriguing players ins point guard Jay Rodgers, who will replace Mingo. Rodgers is a fourth-year player from Central Connecticut State who averaged 6.9 assists per game last season.

Rhoades also signed shooting guard Brant Byers, who played a lead role for Miami (Ohio) on its run to the NCAA Tournament last season. Rhoades has said that he wants to redefine a Penn State roster that had eight freshmen last season, when the team finished 12-20 and in last place in the Big Ten.

"You've got to be old," Rhoades said after the Big Ten Tournament. "You've got to be old, because everybody else is. The best teams in our league and the best teams in the country are old and experienced. We've got to address some of that.

"I always re-evaluate everything I do and what we do in the program, and I'll do that again. I know that works. It's been a tough stretch. This is a hard job, but it's pretty awesome too, the Big Ten and trying to figure it out at the place where I am."

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