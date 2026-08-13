Penn State's Basketball Schedule Has One Major Benefit This Season

The countdown until Penn State basketball starts its fourth season under head coach Mike Rhoades can officially begin. The Nittany Lions announced their non-conference schedule Thursday, which should draw more attention than last year.

Notably,there currently isn’t any scheduling overlap between Penn State football and basketball this upcoming season. It’s a change from last year’s slate that included four Saturdays in November with games for both teams, limiting the amount of viewership Penn State basketball could get.

The only potential overlap is if Penn State football makes the first round of the College Football Playoff, which is set for Dec. 18-19. The Nittany Lions play a home basketball game against Lafayette on Dec. 19. A playoff bid is considered football’s ceiling under new head coach Matt Campbell, so it’s a possibility.

But even if Penn State football exceeds expectations and hosts a first-round playoff game, the Nittany Lions could advertise a ticket package that allows fans access to both games. They might also look into rescheduling the Lafayette game if their football team ends up with a postseason home game on the same date.

Otherwise, Penn State basketball’s non-conference schedule, which opens at home against Canisius on Nov. 2, has similarities to last year’s slate, particularly with the level of competition.

Penn State faces few power-conference opponents

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 337 across Division I for non-conference strength of schedule in 2025-26, according to KenPom. A ranking around that number again should be expected this upcoming season.

Penn State will face Pitt for a game at the Palestra on Nov. 8 and will play at the 2026 Battle 4 Atlantis in a group with Wake Forest, Memphis and Mississippi State between Nov. 25-27. Those are the Nittany Lions’ only opportunities to face power-conference opponents before Big Ten play starts.

With games against Canisius, Chattanooga, Mercyhurst, New Haven, IU Indy, Albany, UT Martin and Lafayette, Penn State will face eight opponents who ranked outside of KenPom’s top-200 teams last season, including six outside of the top 300.

However, the Nittany Lions do close out the non-conference slate against a notable mid-major in Saint Joseph’s, which KenPom ranked as the No. 106 team in 2025-26.

Still, Penn State went 9-2 during last season’s out-of-conference schedule despite finishing the year 12-20. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Nittany Lions stack some non-conference wins again this season given the expected strength of schedule.

Penn State is playing in Hershey again

Nittany Lion Hoops ➡️ The Sweetest Place on Earth 🏀🍫



Penn State vs. Saint Joseph’s | 12.22.26 | GIANT Center#WeAre pic.twitter.com/1JjQ13q5R3 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 13, 2026

Rhoades has acknowledged before that weeknight games in the Bryce Jordan Center have attendance issues. So as part of his scheduling philosophy, he tries to showcase Penn State in games around Pennsylvania.

In fact, the Nittany Lions are playing at the Giant Center in Hershey again. The game against Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 22 will take place at the venue, where Penn State endured an 80-46 loss to Pitt last year.

The Nittany Lions are set to have two neutral-site games in Pennsylvania this upcoming season, with the other contest being against Pitt at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

“Not everybody's gonna go up the mountain on a Wednesday night or even on the weekends over break,” Rhoades said after last season’s game against Illinois at the Palestra. “That's okay. I mean, it is what it is for now, so we'll go to them.”

Dan Earl returns to Happy Valley

Chattanooga Mocs head coach Dan Earl celebrates cutting the net during the National Invitational Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s home game against Chattanooga on Nov. 5 will feature a familiar face on the Mocs’ sideline: Chattanooga’s head coach is Dan Earl, who played for the Nittany Lions in 1993-99.

Earl is No. 3 on Penn State’s all-time career assists list with 574. He played in 119 games for the Nittany Lions, averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Chattanooga hired Earl ahead of the 2023-24 season. He guided his team to the 2025 NIT Championship and has a record of 81-57 through four seasons as the Mocs head coach.

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