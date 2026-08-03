Penn State Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Training Camp

Rocco Becht's teammates playfully call hm Mr. President. The nickname started at Iowa State (he thinks with receiver Chase Sowell) and followed him to Penn State, where Becht will be the team's starting quarterback.

"So now everyone calls me that for some reason, but it's not what it seems," Becht said, laughing. "I have no authority over anybody. We're all the same. It's just a goofy joke that everyone goes around and saying. But it's pretty funny."

Becht undersells himself. The fifth-year senior, and fourth-year starter, headlines a Penn State roster that underwent a dramatic offseason transformation. With 55 new players (40 from the portal), Penn has the Big Ten's second-largest (to UCLA) transfer class and by far the largest in program history.

Yet that hasn't prevented Penn State from earning some preseason playoff attention, largely because of a 2026 schedule that avoids Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana. But what about the team, which begins training camp Aug. 5? Is it ready to actually compete for a College Football Playoff spot?

We'll know a little more Sept. 5, when the Nittany Lions begin the season against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. Until then, Penn State needs its top performers, including Mr. President, to take charge during training camp. Here's who's under the most pressure for the Nittany Lions this August.

Quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht tosses a medicine ball during a relay race at the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Becht has been Penn State's starting quarterback since announcing his decision in January to transfer from Iowa State. And he has taken that role seriously. When head coach Matt Campbell assembled accountability teams, Becht asked associate head coach Terry Smith to be his team's mentor.

This summer he had conversations with Kerry Collins, Christian Hackenberg, Trace McSorley and Todd Blackledge about playing quarterback at Penn State. And he adhered to a summer conditioning program designed to make him more injury-proof.

Now, Becht has to be the playmaking quarterback who led Iowa State to a school-record 11 wins and the Big 12 title game in 2024. With a healthy, poised, aggressive Becht, Penn State is a potential playoff contender. Without him, it's a seven-win team at best.

Receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year ago, Sowell was having the best training camp of his career at Iowa State. Then he got hurt and thought his season was over before beginning. Sowell was thankful that the injury wasn't serious, and he ended up playing in every game for the Cyclones.

Now at Penn State, Sowell enters his final training camp needing to make one major surge. He didn't practice much last spring after an offseason procedure but said he felt healthy and confident about this season. Penn State is Sowell's fourth and final school (after Colorado, East Carolina and Iowa State) and needs him as much as he needs it.

If Sowell can elevate himself into becoming a No. 1 candidate at receiver, Penn State's offense becomes that much more effective. Sowell is quick, a strong route-runner and can make plays downfield. This spring is about his timing, hands and refreshing the chemistry with Becht.

Defensive end Max Granville

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Granville might be the best overall pass rusher on Penn State's roster, though sophomore Yvan Kemajou has a claim to stake. But Granville simply hasn't been on the field much. He got some important playoff snaps during the 2024 season when Abdul Carter was hurt but missed the entire 2025 season and 2026 spring drills with separate injuries.

Penn State desperately needs pass rushers. Granville is going to be a good one but has a lot of rust to sand off during training camp. Perhaps no defensive player will benefit more from a productive camp than Granville.

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Iowa State Cyclones linebackers Kooper Ebel (47) and Caleb Bacon (26) celebrate a defensive stop vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few potential starters have flown lower under the radar than Ebel, a 6-4, 235-pound senior who likely will play middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions. As such, Ebel also will be responsible for wearing the helmet earpiece and making defensive calls.

Ebel was one of just three Iowa State players to start all 12 games last season. He tied safety Marcus Neal Jr. for the team lead in tackles (77) and made eight for losses. Ebel and Tony Rojas should get the most reps at linebacker this season, particularly since Penn State will play a lot of five defensive-back sets.

Penn State fans know what peak Rojas looks like at linebacker. Ebel needs to find another gear to match that.

Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman is the lone 5-star recruit on Penn State's roster and should be the favorite to start at left tackle. However, Campbell has declared this an open position. Three players (Goodman, Garrett Sexton and Owen Aliciene) will compete for the spot that Goodman was the frontrunner for during spring practice.

We still think Goodman will earn the starting job for the opener, but the 330-pound tackle needs a sharp camp to get there. He also needs any reps as possible to ready for what could be his first start, and snaps, in college football.

Receiver Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Becht restarted the hype machine for Howard, a sophomore receiver who averaged 19 yards per reception at Penn State last season.

"That guy is really special," Becht said. "He did a lot of good things in spring ball, and he's probably going to do a lot of great things at fall camp in the season for us. So hopefully, I can get him over 1,000 yards receiving."

Howard won training camp praise last season as well and is among the top returning Nittany Lions. But he couldn't (or wasn't permitted to) crack the lineup in a meaningful way. To make his move this fall, Howard should listen to the advice from Campbell.

"Koby Howard is a guy that had great flashes in spring practice," Campbell said. "But can you do it consistently? Can you show up every single day of fall camp?"

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