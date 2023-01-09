Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry Questions Big Ten Officiating Again

PHILADELPHIA | One official at Michigan called Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry by the wrong name. On Sunday night at the Palestra, Shrewsberry felt that the officials treated him "like I don't know basketball."

Further, the Lions attempted a season-low three free throws in a 76-63 loss to No. 1 Purdue. So after the game, Penn State's second-year coach said he wasn't trying to make just one point about Big Ten officiating when he received a second-half technical foul.

"There was a thousand points I was trying to make," Shrewsberry said.

Shrewsberry's frustration boiled over in several ways after Penn State (12-5) blew what it considered a prime opportunity to beat a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. The Lions led Purdue by six points at halftime, energizing a sold-out Palestra crowd that overwhelmingly favored them.

Then the Boilermakers, fronted by center Zach Edey's 30-point performance, ran through Penn State in the second half, shooting 66.7 percent to the Lions' 36.7 percent. Shrewsberry didn't think his team played with the same intensity and toughness in that second half and apologized to Philadelphia for it.

But Shrewsberry also questioned why the teams combined for just 24 fouls and 10 total free throws (Purdue went 6 for 7). Guard Jalen Pickett, who handles the ball more than any other Lion, was the only Penn State player to shoot free throws. He went 3 for 3.

And Edey, who took 21 shots, made both of his free throws.

"You get frustrated after a while," Shrewsberry said. "This isn’t a one-time thing. This is an every-time thing. I know I haven’t been here, I know I haven’t done anything in my career to earn any kind of good will from the officials. But we shot three free throws. I know they shot seven, but it was a really physical game. The game didn't warrant 10 free throws by both teams.



"Both teams were out there fouling, and if we want to be the best league in the country, then we need to our officials to be the best in the country."

For Shrewsberry, the continuing dissatisfaction with the way Penn State games are officiated has been a two-year issue. The Lions rank 350th nationally, ahead of only Jacksonville State and Central Connecticut State, in free throws attempted per game (11.6).

Penn State, which has taken 186 free throws in 16 games, is the only Big Ten program with fewer than 200 attempts. Purdue (348) and Iowa (342) have nearly doubled Penn State in free-throw attempts.

Shrewsberry had the same issue last season, when Penn State was the only Big Ten team that attempted fewer than 400 free throws. The coach acknowledged Sunday that his team's offensive strategy, which includes a high percentage of 3-pointers, lends itself to fewer fouls called.

However, Shrewsberry said he has found that the officiating consistently misunderstands the way his team plays. That led to a second-half technical, his second as Penn State's coach, and launched Shrewsberry in other directions.

The coach said one official at the Jan. 4 Michigan game didn't know his name. "Call me by the right name," Shrewsberry said. He also felt that Sunday's crew treated him "like I don't understand the game."

Lastly, Shrewsberry encouraged the officials to develop a better understanding of how Penn State plays.

"And maybe they do," Shrewsberry said. "They are good officials, but, I don't know, I’m frustrated. Because it’s not just today. It's every day, it's every game, every time we step out there. People guard us the same exact way. It's not OK, unless you just want us to lose."

Penn State continues a difficult schedule stretch Wednesday night when it hosts Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry conceded that his post-game comments might affect that game.

But he was ready for the consequences.

"This might hurt me when we [play] Indiana, because somebody’s feelings are hurt because I’m saying this," Shrewsberry said. "But I’m going to fight for my guys always.

"... This has nothing to do with Purdue. Purdue kicked our asses. That was all them. But I get frustrated. I’m going to fight for my guys. I’m always going to fight for my guys and if I've got to get a [technical foul], I’m going to get a tech. If I've got to get kicked out, I've got to get kicked out. I am going to fight for my guys. I’m going to fight for this program to get some frickin' respect."

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

After a loss to Purdue, Micah Shrewsberry apologizes to Philadelphia

For Penn State football, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The Penn State Rose Bowl report card: A signature finish

Penn State lands a portal receiver after the Rose Bowl

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.