Calvin Lowry Returns to Penn State as an Analyst

Calvin Lowry, the former Penn State safety who spent eight seasons on the Tulsa football staff, is returning to State College as an offensive analyst. Lowry announced the decision on social media.

Lowry coached in a variety of offense and special teams roles at Tulsa, spending the past two seasons as co-passing game coordinator and receivers coach. At Penn State, Lowry will fill an analyst spot previously held by Charlie Frye, the former Akron and NFL quarterback who recently left to become the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

Lowry was a four-year letterman at Penn State, starting as a freshman on the 2002 team. He was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2005, when he made 79 tackles and four interceptions. Lowry delivered a huge interception in Penn State's 2005 win over Ohio State that set up a Michael Robinson rushing touchdown.

Tennessee selected Lowry in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played three NFL seasons with the Titans, Denver and Jacksonville.

Lowry began his coaching career in 2011 at St. Andrew's Episcopal High in Austin, Texas. After that he spent three years at Baylor in operations and as a graduate assistant.

Lowry brings significant offensive experience to the analyst role at Penn State. He coached five receivers to 1,000-yard seasons at Tulsa, including the nation's leading receiver in 2015. That year, his first at Tulsa, Lowry mentored Keyarris Garrett to a season in which he caught 96 passes for 1,588 yards.

At Penn State, Lowry will join a football staff that includes Alan Zemaitis, with whom he played in that 2005 secondary. Zemaitis is part of Penn State's recruiting staff.

Even after leaving Penn State, Lowry remained involved academically. He received his bachelor's in 2007 and completed a master's in educational leadership from Penn State in 2020.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The Penn State Rose Bowl report card: A signature finish

Penn State lands a portal receiver after the Rose Bowl

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

The nation meets Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter in the Rose Bowl

After the Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford will turn his attention to the NFL

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Penn State is 'right there' and ready to contend for a playoff spot

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.