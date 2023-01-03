The Most Memorable Stats of Penn State's Season

PASADENA, Calif. | Penn State punctuated its fourth 11-win season under coach James Franklin with a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, completing one of its finest seasons in Franklin's nine-year tenure.

There's an argument that 2022 sits No. 2 among Franklin's best coaching jobs, behind only the 2016 Big Ten title season. The Lions lost only to playoff teams Michigan and Ohio State, won their last five games by an average margin of 27.8 points and defeated No. 8 Utah by two touchdowns.

The Lions will finish as a top-10 team, after being unranked to start the season, and could rise as high as No. 7. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, not normally effusive about the future, still began looking ahead ever so briefly.

"I'm not Nostradamus and I'm not going to predict anything," Yurcich said after the Rose Bowl, "but I like where we're at and I like where we're headed."

Before getting there, let's take a look at what Penn State accomplished in 2022. Numbers courtesy of Penn State athletic communications.

READ MORE: Inside the longest touchdown pass in Rose Bowl History

The Season at a Glance

Penn State won 11 games for the fourth time under Franklin and 19th time in program history.

Franklin became the fifth head coach to win Rose, Fiesta and Cotton bowls. He joined Joe Paterno, Bob Stoops, Mack Brown and Terry Donahue.

Penn State ranks behind only Alabama and Clemson in New Year's 6 bowl winning percentage since 2014 (among team with at least four appearances). Alabama is 6-0, Clemson is 5-1 and Penn State is 3-1.

Offensively, Penn State finished among the top 10 in program history in 14 different categories:

Touchdown passes: 29 (tied for 2nd)

Completion percentage: 64 percent (3rd)

Passing yards: 3,283 (t-4th)

Yards per game: 433.6 (5th)

Total yards: 5,637 (5th)

Completions: 270 (5th)

Points: 465 (T-5th)

Passing efficiency: 148.7 (6th)

First downs: 278 (6th)

Touchdowns: 61 (T-6th)

Passing attempts: 422 (7th)

Yards per play: 6.19 (8th)

Passing yards per game: 252.5 (8th)

Points per game: 35.8 (T-8th)

Defensively, Penn State finished second in passes defended (85), eighth in sacks (43), and T-8th in forced fumbles (15).

The Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate their 35-21 win over Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl. Penn State is 3-1 in New Year's 6 bowl games under head coach James Franklin. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Offensive Superlatives

Quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State's career leader in (32), passing Trace McSorley who 31 games. He also joined McSorley as the only two Penn State quarterbacks responsible for at least 100 touchdowns (Clifford finished with 101).

Nicholas Singleton became the 16th player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He finished with 1,061 yards, 20th on Penn State's all-time list. Singleton also set the freshman rushing touchdown record (12).

Singleton and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen combined to rush for 1,928 yards, ranking fifth among tandem running backs in program history.

Receiver Mitchell Tinsley caught a team-high six passes, stretching his catch streak to 39 consecutive games dating to his time at Western Kentucky.

Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught the longest touchdown pass in Rose Bowl history, which marked his second bowl game big play. He caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Defensive Superlatives

Penn State made two interceptions, marking its seventh game with multiple turnovers. The Lions went 7-0 in those games.

Penn State recorded at least seven tackles for loss in its last eight games. The Lions made nine against Utah.

Penn State led the nation in pass breakups (85). Cornerback Kalen King, who made an interception, ranked third nationally in passes defended (18).

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown made his 10th career interception, finishing his career with a hand in 16 turnovers. He made four interceptions in bowl games

Special Teams Superlatives

Kicker Jake Pinegar finished the season with 342 career points (2nd) and 49 career field goals (4th). Pinegar could return for a sixth season in 2023.

Barney Amor finished his career, which began at Colgate, with 5,042 yards punting.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The Penn State Rose Bowl report card: A signature finish

Penn State lands a portal receiver after the Rose Bowl

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

The nation meets Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter in the Rose Bowl

After the Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford will turn his attention to the NFL

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Penn State is 'right there' and ready to contend for a playoff spot

Meet Storm Duck, Penn State's newest cornerback

The remarkable story of Penn State's first Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.