Penn State's Rose Bowl Report Card: A Signature Finish

PASADENA, Calif. | Consider this statistic. Penn State has won three New Year's 6 bowls in a four-year span, adding a 35-21 victory over Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Who else has won three NY6 bowls in the same time frame? Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. The Lions (11-2) are knocking. Perhaps they open the door over the next two seasons.

In the meantime, Penn State celebrated its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995, one that completed a five-game finishing run in which the team outscored its opponents by an average margin of 27.8 points.

Penn State capped an impressive run with a signature finish. To the report card.

OFFENSE: A

Utah, which entered the game with the Pac-12's top-ranked rushing and scoring defense, had not allowed an offensive play of 80+ yards since 2018. The Lions beat the Utes for two in the second half alone. Nicholas Singleton's 87-yard touchdown run against a run-stopping front was a marvel of execution, and Sean Clifford's 88-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith blended timing, savvy and speed.

The Lions became the first team in Rose Bowl history with 80-yard rushing and passing touchdowns and also mustered a 12-play touchdown drive that was among Clifford's best this season. Overall, a dazzling season capstone.

DEFENSE: B+

The Lions gave up their longest play, a 47-yard completion, on a 3rd-and-10 blitz front that didn't get home. They also missed a few tackles, notably from the linebackers, that helped Utah rush for 184 yards. And they weren't great on third down; Utah converted 11 third-down attempts, the second-most in bowl history.

That said, Penn State generated two turnovers (picks by Kalen King and Ji'Ayir Brown), made six sacks and had nine tackles for loss. "What a moment," Brown repeated before being named the game's defensive MVP. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs had two sacks against backup quarterback Bryson Barnes, who replaced injured Utah starter Cam Rising.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Punter Barney Amor punctuated his career with three attempts downed inside the 20, including one at the 1-yard line. The coverage teams were solid as usual and Chris Stoll, the national long snapper of the year, ended his career as the "Mr. Consistent" Franklin calls him. Kicker Jake Pinegar has made 195 career extra points, ranking fourth in Big Ten history.

COACHING: A

One could nitpick with some minor decisions, such as the timeout Franklin called to commence review of a Utah touchdown catch. But that's menial. Penn State ran an exceptional offensive game plan at Utah, one that allowed Clifford to play controlled football, sought to run tempo at times and executed two huge plays. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's pressure turned Utah into an 18-for-40 passing mess.

Ultimately, the Lions turned a 14-14 halftime tie into a fairly comfortable win by outscoring Utah 21-0 through the third and fourth quarters. That's a credit to their big-picture approach from November onward and their small-ball focus against the Utes.

OVERALL: A

Franklin's teams have frittered away some bowl games, notably last year at the Outback Bowl, where the Lions played without half their starting defense. The buy-in of the opt-ins this year resonated across the roster, leading to strong performances from veterans and young players alike.

To do all that while honoring Franco Harris led to a memorable night in Pasadena. Now, the Lions seek to take the next step and become a College Football Playoff qualifier.

